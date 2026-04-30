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Punjab Police Smash Cross-Border Drug, Arms Smuggling Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 17:09 IST

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Punjab Police successfully dismantled a cross-border drug and arms smuggling module, arresting two individuals and seizing a significant quantity of heroin and weapons.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Punjab Police dismantle a cross-border drug and arms smuggling module, arresting two suspects.
  • Over 4 kg of heroin and four sophisticated pistols were recovered during the operation.
  • The arrested individuals were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers via social media.
  • Illegal arms and drugs were delivered via drones and collected by the accused.
  • Investigations are ongoing to identify other associates involved in the smuggling network.

The Punjab Police on Thursday dismantled a cross-border drug and arms smuggling module, with the arrest of two persons and recovery of over 4 kg of heroin.

Amritsar Police also recovered four sophisticated pistols and five live cartridges from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

 

Arrests and Suspect Details

Those arrested have been identified as Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh (21), a resident of village Lahuka in Tarn Taran and Tarsem Singh alias Kairon alias Pehlwan (31), a resident of Mohalla Jaswant Singh Nagar in Tarn Taran.

Investigation revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms.

Smuggling Methods and Investigation

The consignments of illegal arms and drugs were delivered through drones, which were later collected by the accused and further supplied, Yadav said.

Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages of this network to identify other associates involved.

Operational Details and Recoveries

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that accused Arshdeep alias Arsh was apprehended with 2.6 kg heroin. On further follow-up and interrogation of the arrested accused, co-accused Tarsem alias Kairon was also arrested, and 1.5 kg heroin and four pistols were recovered from his possession, he said.

Gangster Connection

The CP said probe revealed that accused Tarsem alias Kairon, a notorious criminal facing 16 criminal cases, is an associate of gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Krishan Jandiala, who is presently residing abroad.

It has also been revealed that gangster Jandiala lured Tarsem to work for him with the promise of arranging a fake passport and facilitating his travel abroad, he added.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act at Cantonment police station in Amritsar, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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