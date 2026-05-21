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Drug And Arms Smuggling Module Busted In Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 18:05 IST

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Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a drug and arms smuggling ring, arresting two individuals and seizing a significant amount of heroin and illegal weapons in a major crackdown on cross-border crime.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Punjab Police dismantle a drug and arms smuggling module in Amritsar.
  • Two individuals, Bobby Singh and Harjit Singh, arrested for cross-border smuggling.
  • Police seized 5.5 kg of heroin, four pistols, and 10 cartridges.
  • The suspects were intercepted near Village Kale Ghanupur on the bypass highway.
  • Investigation underway to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network.

Punjab Police have unearthed a drug and illegal arms smuggling module in Punjab with the arrest of two persons and recovery of 5.5 kg of heroin, a top police officer said on Thursday.

Arms And Drugs Seized In Punjab Smuggling Bust

Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence (CI) wing in Amritsar recovered four pistols and 10 cartridges from them, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

 

Police teams also impounded their motorcycle.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused, Bobby Singh and Harjit Singh, both residents of village Rokhe in Ajnala, Amritsar, were in contact with a cross-border smuggler.

Cross-Border Smuggling Operation Uncovered

Yadav said the CI Amritsar received input that both the suspects had recently received a consignment of arms/ammunition and were going to deliver it on their motorcycle near Village Kale Ghanupur on the bypass highway, Amritsar.

He said police teams intercepted the duo on the bypass near Village Kale Ghanupur and during the search recovered four pistols and 10 live cartridges from their possession.

Following the disclosure statement of the accused Bobby, 5.5 kg of heroin was recovered from village Bhaka Tara Singh, he said.

The DGP said the investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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