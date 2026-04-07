Pakistan-backed drug smuggling ring busted in Punjab, four arrested

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a Pakistan-backed drug smuggling operation, arresting four individuals and seizing a significant quantity of heroin, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat cross-border narcotics trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police busted a Pakistan-backed drug smuggling module, arresting four individuals.

16.8 kg of heroin was seized in Kapurthala's Phagwara.

The drug trafficking was orchestrated by handlers based in Pakistan and Dubai.

The heroin consignment originated from the Amritsar border area and was intended for delivery in Chandigarh.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the entire drug network and make more arrests.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said they have busted a Pakistan-backed narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of four persons, including a woman, and recovery of 16.8 kg of heroin from Kapurthala's Phagwara.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the drug trafficking was being orchestrated at the behest of handlers based in Pakistan and Dubai.

The consignment was brought from the Amritsar border area and was intended for delivery in Chandigarh, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Those arrested have been identified as Balwinder Singh of Pandori Mohalla in Sultanpur Lodhi; Sumanpreet Kaur of Gohalwar in Amritsar; Harpal Singh and Jaskaranbir Singh, both residents of village Dauke in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering heroin haul, police teams have also impounded their car, in which they were travelling.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to unearth the entire network.

More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days, he added.

Details of the Arrest

Sharing the operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, Gaurav Toora said that acting on secret information, a trap was laid by the Phagwara Police teams.

"When the police intercepted the suspects' car, the accused attempted to run over the police party to escape. After a high-speed chase, the police had to fire rounds at the vehicle's tires to bring it to a halt," the SSP said, adding that a subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 16.8 kg of heroin.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Sadar Phagwara.