HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Narco-terror module busted in Punjab; 4 held, 4kg heroin seized

Narco-terror module busted in Punjab; 4 held, 4kg heroin seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 23, 2025 22:36 IST

x

The Punjab police on Sunday said they busted a narco-terror module with the arrest of four people including a father-son duo and recovered 4 kg of heroin from them.

IMAGE: The heroin recovered from the accused in Amritsar, Punjab, March 23, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested accused were in direct contact with Pakistan-based drug smugglers.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the State Special Operations Cell, Amritsar, he said.

 

"In an intelligence-led operation, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, busts a narco-terror module and apprehends four persons and recovers 4 kg of heroin from their possession," the DGP posted on X.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh and his son Navjot Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran road in Amritsar; Aniket, a resident of Chheharta in Amritsar; and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, a resident of village Sheron in Tarn Taran.

Meanwhile, a Punjab police statement said the police teams have also impounded a black-coloured auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle, which were being used by the accused for transporting drug consignments.

According to the statement, DGP Yadav said that the CI, Amritsar had received reliable inputs that some individuals, who are in direct contact with the Pakistan-based drug smugglers, recently received a drug consignment from Attari area to further supply to local peddlers.

Acting swiftly, police teams from CI, Amritsar conducted a raid near Government Hospital in Naraingarh in Amritsar and arrested the four accused and recovered 4kg heroin from their possession, he said.

The DGP said preliminary investigations have revealed that the gang was being managed by a foreign-based individual identified as Bhullar.

Probe also revealed that accused Sukhwinder and his son Navjot had received 4kg heroin consignment from an unknown person in Rajatal village in Amritsar, of which, they distributed 2kg to Aniket and Gurpreet Singh for further supply.

According to the statement, Sukhwinder's another son identified as Harmanjit Singh alias Harry and Aniket's brother identified as Sagar were arrested in a drug-related case by Anti-Narcotic Task Force in SAS Nagar in January 2025 and are currently lodged in the Amritsar jail.

Yadav said that their involvement in this smuggling network is also under investigation.

The DGP asserted that the Punjab police remains resolute in its commitment to dismantle organised crime and ensure peace and harmony in the state.

Further probe is on to uncover deeper connections within this network by establishing backward and forward linkages, he said, while adding that more recoveries and arrests are expected in the coming days.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Punjab police raid 1,274 immigration firms, 7 illegal travel agents held
Punjab police raid 1,274 immigration firms, 7 illegal travel agents held
Punjab cops foil BKI-backed module's target-killing plot, arrest 3
Punjab cops foil BKI-backed module's target-killing plot, arrest 3
Narco-terror nexus: NIA raids 324 places in 9 states
Narco-terror nexus: NIA raids 324 places in 9 states
Amritsar temple blast suspect killed in encounter
Amritsar temple blast suspect killed in encounter
Punjab cops bust 2 ISI-backed terror modules, 2 held
Punjab cops bust 2 ISI-backed terror modules, 2 held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Happiest Countries In The World: India at 118

webstory image 2

Sobhita-Chay's Marriage: 7 Cute Facts

webstory image 3

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

VIDEOS

Nitish Kumar hosts iftar party at his official residence1:21

Nitish Kumar hosts iftar party at his official residence

SC shares video of cash recovery at judge home1:07

SC shares video of cash recovery at judge home

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas Bagh zoo2:07

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD