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How Punjab Police Busted a Cross-Border Drug Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 05, 2026 12:59 IST

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Punjab Police successfully dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling operation, arresting two individuals and seizing a significant quantity of heroin, disrupting the flow of narcotics in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Police dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling module, arresting two individuals.
  • Authorities seized 4.13 kg of heroin during the operation.
  • The accused were in contact with Europe-based handlers and jailed operatives.
  • The drug smuggling network distributed consignments across Majha and Doaba regions.
  • An investigation is underway to uncover the entire drug network.

Punjab Police has busted a cross-border drug smuggling module, arresting two persons and recovering 4.13 kg of heroin, a senior official said on Sunday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said both the accused have prior criminal involvement under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.

 

Investigation Details

Investigation revealed that they were in direct contact with Europe-based handlers and jailed operatives, facilitating cross-border drug smuggling and distributing consignments across Majha and Doaba regions, Yadav wrote in a post on X.

An FIR has been registered at Amritsar's Sultanwind police station and an investigation is underway to uncover the entire network, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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