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Punjab Police and BSF Uncover Pakistan-Linked Drug Smuggling Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 22, 2026 18:07 IST

A joint operation by Punjab Police and the Border Security Force has successfully dismantled a Pakistan-linked cross-border drug smuggling ring, resulting in arrests and the seizure of heroin, cash, and a delivery drone.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Police and BSF jointly busted a cross-border drug smuggling module with links to Pakistan.
  • Authorities seized 24.5 kg of heroin and ₹21.5 lakh in cash from the arrested individuals.
  • A multi-copter drone used for delivering drug consignments from across the border was recovered.
  • The accused used drug money to purchase properties in posh localities.
  • Further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network.

In a joint operation with the Border Security Force, the Punjab Police busted a cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of three persons and recovered 24.5 kg heroin and ₹21.5 lakh cash from them, a top police officer said on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had links with Pakistan-based handlers, officials said.

 

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Rana, a resident of village Noorwal in Amritsar, Manpreet Singh alias Preet of Aulakh Khurd in Amritsar and Roshan Singh from village Dhupsari in Amritsar.

The BSF and police have also recovered a multi-copter drone, which was used by Pakistan-based smugglers to deliver the consignment from across the border, and two cars being used to deliver the narcotics.

Yadav said following a deep technical investigation, police team successfully dismantled this Pakistan-linked cross-border network.

Further investigation is ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he said.

Details of the Drug Seizure

Sharing more details, Superintendent of Police Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Gurpreet Singh, said the operation was conducted in two stages, as initially 12.1 kg of heroin along with a multi-copter drone was recovered.

Forensic analysis of the drone, including its technical data, led to a further seizure of 12.4 kg heroin from the house of Manpreet Singh, bringing the total recovery to 24.5 kg of the drug, he said.

The officer said that accused Rana recently purchased properties in posh localities using drug money and was also fond of cars.

More arrests and recoveries are expected in this case, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Aircraft Act at ANTF police station in SAS Nagar.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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