Drug Smuggling Module Busted in Amritsar, Two Arrested

Punjab Police dismantle a major drug smuggling operation in Amritsar, arresting two and uncovering links to Pakistan-based smugglers, highlighting efforts to combat cross-border drug trafficking.

Key Points Punjab Police in Amritsar busted a drug smuggling module, arresting two individuals.

Authorities seized 5 kg of heroin during the operation.

Preliminary investigations indicate connections to a Pakistan-based smuggler.

A foreign-based handler is suspected of orchestrating cross-border drug consignments.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing to uncover the entire drug network.

The Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence unit in Amritsar has busted a drug smuggling module and arrested two persons with 5 kg of heroin, officials said on Monday.

Investigation Uncovers International Links

Preliminary investigation revealed links with a Pakistan-based smuggler and a foreign-based handler orchestrating cross-border consignments, DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell police station in Amritsar, and further investigations are underway to uncover the entire network, the DGP said.