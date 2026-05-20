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Punjab Police Uncover International Drug Smuggling Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 12:27 IST

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Punjab Police have successfully dismantled an international drug smuggling ring, arresting two individuals and seizing a significant quantity of methamphetamine and heroin destined for Punjab and Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Punjab Police busted an international drug smuggling module.
  • Two individuals were arrested in connection with the drug smuggling operation.
  • Authorities seized 10 kg of ICE (methamphetamine) and 4 kg of heroin.
  • The accused were in contact with a Dubai-based drug smuggler.
  • The narcotics were intended for distribution in Punjab and Delhi.

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has busted an international drug smuggling module with the arrest of two persons and recovery of 10 kilograms of ICE (methamphetamine) and 4 kilograms of heroin.

Dubai Connection in Punjab Drug Bust

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a Dubai-based drug smuggler operating from Abu Dhabi or Dubai and were acting under his directions to traffic narcotics in Punjab and Delhi, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

 

"One of the accused had recently returned from Dubai, where he was allegedly trained and tasked with transporting consignments of heroin and ICE, further supplying the narcotics across the Majha and Doaba regions," he said in a post on X.

Legal Proceedings and Further Investigation

An FIR has been registered at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar under the the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages, identify other members of the network and ascertain additional recoveries, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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