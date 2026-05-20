Punjab Police Uncover International Drug Smuggling Operation

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled an international drug smuggling ring, arresting two individuals and seizing a significant quantity of methamphetamine and heroin destined for Punjab and Delhi.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points Punjab Police busted an international drug smuggling module.

Two individuals were arrested in connection with the drug smuggling operation.

Authorities seized 10 kg of ICE (methamphetamine) and 4 kg of heroin.

The accused were in contact with a Dubai-based drug smuggler.

The narcotics were intended for distribution in Punjab and Delhi.

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has busted an international drug smuggling module with the arrest of two persons and recovery of 10 kilograms of ICE (methamphetamine) and 4 kilograms of heroin.

Dubai Connection in Punjab Drug Bust

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a Dubai-based drug smuggler operating from Abu Dhabi or Dubai and were acting under his directions to traffic narcotics in Punjab and Delhi, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

"One of the accused had recently returned from Dubai, where he was allegedly trained and tasked with transporting consignments of heroin and ICE, further supplying the narcotics across the Majha and Doaba regions," he said in a post on X.

Legal Proceedings and Further Investigation

An FIR has been registered at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar under the the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages, identify other members of the network and ascertain additional recoveries, he said.