How Punjab Police Busted an Inter-State Weapons Racket

Punjab Police successfully dismantled an inter-state illegal weapons supply network, arresting two individuals and uncovering links to foreign-based criminal operations.
Key Points
- Punjab Police busted an inter-state illegal weapons supply module, arresting two individuals from Uttar Pradesh.
- The police recovered 10 country-made pistols and 20 magazines from the arrested individuals.
- The accused were involved in supplying weapons and carrying out firing for extortion on the instructions of foreign handlers.
- Investigations revealed links to foreign-based criminals operating from Germany and the USA.
- The police are conducting further investigations to dismantle the entire illegal network.
The Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an inter-state illegal weapons supply module with the arrest of two persons from Uttar Pradesh.
The police's counter-intelligence wing in Jalandhar recovered 10 country-made pistols and 20 magazines from them, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
The accused were involved in procuring weapons and carrying out firing for extortion at a travel agent's residence in Garshankar on the directions of foreign handlers, the DGP said in a post on X.
Investigation Uncovers Foreign Links
During sustained investigation, the arrest of these UP-based accused revealed that they were acting at the behest of foreign-based criminals operating from Germany and the USA, supplying weapons to criminal gangs in Punjab, Yadav said.
Preliminary investigation establishes strong linkages with foreign-based handlers orchestrating terror and criminal activities.
A case has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Police Station in Amritsar.
Further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network, the DGP added.