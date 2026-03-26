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How Punjab Police Busted an Inter-State Weapons Racket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 16:36 IST

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Punjab Police successfully dismantled an inter-state illegal weapons supply network, arresting two individuals and uncovering links to foreign-based criminal operations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Police busted an inter-state illegal weapons supply module, arresting two individuals from Uttar Pradesh.
  • The police recovered 10 country-made pistols and 20 magazines from the arrested individuals.
  • The accused were involved in supplying weapons and carrying out firing for extortion on the instructions of foreign handlers.
  • Investigations revealed links to foreign-based criminals operating from Germany and the USA.
  • The police are conducting further investigations to dismantle the entire illegal network.

The Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an inter-state illegal weapons supply module with the arrest of two persons from Uttar Pradesh.

The police's counter-intelligence wing in Jalandhar recovered 10 country-made pistols and 20 magazines from them, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

 

The accused were involved in procuring weapons and carrying out firing for extortion at a travel agent's residence in Garshankar on the directions of foreign handlers, the DGP said in a post on X.

Investigation Uncovers Foreign Links

During sustained investigation, the arrest of these UP-based accused revealed that they were acting at the behest of foreign-based criminals operating from Germany and the USA, supplying weapons to criminal gangs in Punjab, Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation establishes strong linkages with foreign-based handlers orchestrating terror and criminal activities.

A case has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Police Station in Amritsar.

Further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network, the DGP added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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