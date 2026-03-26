How Punjab Police Busted an Inter-State Weapons Racket

Punjab Police successfully dismantled an inter-state illegal weapons supply network, arresting two individuals and uncovering links to foreign-based criminal operations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police busted an inter-state illegal weapons supply module, arresting two individuals from Uttar Pradesh.

The police recovered 10 country-made pistols and 20 magazines from the arrested individuals.

The accused were involved in supplying weapons and carrying out firing for extortion on the instructions of foreign handlers.

Investigations revealed links to foreign-based criminals operating from Germany and the USA.

The police are conducting further investigations to dismantle the entire illegal network.

The Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an inter-state illegal weapons supply module with the arrest of two persons from Uttar Pradesh.

The police's counter-intelligence wing in Jalandhar recovered 10 country-made pistols and 20 magazines from them, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The accused were involved in procuring weapons and carrying out firing for extortion at a travel agent's residence in Garshankar on the directions of foreign handlers, the DGP said in a post on X.

Investigation Uncovers Foreign Links

During sustained investigation, the arrest of these UP-based accused revealed that they were acting at the behest of foreign-based criminals operating from Germany and the USA, supplying weapons to criminal gangs in Punjab, Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation establishes strong linkages with foreign-based handlers orchestrating terror and criminal activities.

A case has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Police Station in Amritsar.

Further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network, the DGP added.