Punjab Police Arrest Six in Cross-Border Arms and Drug Smuggling Operation

Punjab Police dismantle a major cross-border arms and drug smuggling ring with links to Pakistan, arresting six individuals and seizing sophisticated weapons and heroin in a significant crackdown on transnational crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police arrested six individuals linked to cross-border arms and drug smuggling operations with connections to Pakistan.

Authorities seized sophisticated weapons, including rare PX 5.7x28mm TISAS Turkey pistols, and a significant quantity of heroin.

Investigations reveal the smugglers used drones to facilitate the supply of weapons and narcotics near the Indo-Pak border.

The arrested individuals were operating under the instructions of a cross-border handler, indicating a larger organised smuggling network.

The operation highlights the ongoing challenge of cross-border crime and the efforts of Punjab Police to combat it.

Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested six people, who were allegedly part of two separate cross-border arms and drug smuggling modules with links to Pakistan-based smugglers.

Amritsar Police recovered six sophisticated pistols and 60 live cartridges in the first case, and 3.5 kilograms of heroin in the second instance, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

The arrested have been identified as Karan Singh (26), Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi (22), Rakesh alias Keshu (26) and Chamkor Singh alias Chamkor (23) of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran; Makhandeen alias Makhan (22) of Nag Kalan in Amritsar, and Jasbir Singh alias Beera alias Raghu (19), a resident of Mullechak village in Amritsar.

The recovered weapons included three PX 5.7Ã28mm TISAS Turkey pistols, two .30 bore pistols and one 9mm pistol, along with 60 live cartridges.

Notably, the sophisticated automatic PX 5.7x28mm TISAS Turkey pistols are among the latest in the weapon series and one of the rarest recoveries.

Yadav said preliminary investigation indicated the arrested individuals' links with Pakistan-based smugglers, who have been facilitating weapon and narcotic supply near the Indo-Pak border using drones.

The accused were operating under the instructions of a cross-border handler, hinting at a larger organised smuggling network, DGP Yadav said, adding that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in the case.

Details of the Arrests and Seizures

Sharing operational details, Amritsar Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a police patrol team stopped two seemingly suspicious youths -- Karan Singh and Gurpreet -- riding a motorcycle. On searching them, police recovered two TISAS Turkey pistols, along with magazines and 20 live cartridges.

Following their disclosure during further investigation, one more TISAS Turkey pistol, one .30 bore pistol and one 9mm pistol were recovered.

Both the arrested accused belonged to villages located near the Indo-Pak border, which made cross-border smuggling of weapons convenient, Yadav said.

The duo also disclosed about their supplier, Makhandeen, who was later arrested with one .30 bore pistol, magazines and other ammunition.

Heroin Recovery

In a similar manner, police apprehended Rakesh and Chamkor Singh, and recovered 200 grams of heroin from their possession. An additional 800 grams of the narcotic were recovered after their further interrogation.

Yadav said based on credible information, the police conducted a well-coordinated operation and arrested Jasbir Singh, recovering 2.5 kilograms of heroin from his possession.

Separate FIRs have been registered in the matter, he added.