HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Punjab Police Arrest Six in Cross-Border Arms and Drug Smuggling Operation

Punjab Police Arrest Six in Cross-Border Arms and Drug Smuggling Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 15, 2026 21:34 IST

x

Punjab Police dismantle a major cross-border arms and drug smuggling ring with links to Pakistan, arresting six individuals and seizing sophisticated weapons and heroin in a significant crackdown on transnational crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Police arrested six individuals linked to cross-border arms and drug smuggling operations with connections to Pakistan.
  • Authorities seized sophisticated weapons, including rare PX 5.7x28mm TISAS Turkey pistols, and a significant quantity of heroin.
  • Investigations reveal the smugglers used drones to facilitate the supply of weapons and narcotics near the Indo-Pak border.
  • The arrested individuals were operating under the instructions of a cross-border handler, indicating a larger organised smuggling network.
  • The operation highlights the ongoing challenge of cross-border crime and the efforts of Punjab Police to combat it.

Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested six people, who were allegedly part of two separate cross-border arms and drug smuggling modules with links to Pakistan-based smugglers.

Amritsar Police recovered six sophisticated pistols and 60 live cartridges in the first case, and 3.5 kilograms of heroin in the second instance, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

 

The arrested have been identified as Karan Singh (26), Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi (22), Rakesh alias Keshu (26) and Chamkor Singh alias Chamkor (23) of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran; Makhandeen alias Makhan (22) of Nag Kalan in Amritsar, and Jasbir Singh alias Beera alias Raghu (19), a resident of Mullechak village in Amritsar.

The recovered weapons included three PX 5.7Ã28mm TISAS Turkey pistols, two .30 bore pistols and one 9mm pistol, along with 60 live cartridges.

Notably, the sophisticated automatic PX 5.7x28mm TISAS Turkey pistols are among the latest in the weapon series and one of the rarest recoveries.

Yadav said preliminary investigation indicated the arrested individuals' links with Pakistan-based smugglers, who have been facilitating weapon and narcotic supply near the Indo-Pak border using drones.

The accused were operating under the instructions of a cross-border handler, hinting at a larger organised smuggling network, DGP Yadav said, adding that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in the case.

Details of the Arrests and Seizures

Sharing operational details, Amritsar Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a police patrol team stopped two seemingly suspicious youths -- Karan Singh and Gurpreet -- riding a motorcycle. On searching them, police recovered two TISAS Turkey pistols, along with magazines and 20 live cartridges.

Following their disclosure during further investigation, one more TISAS Turkey pistol, one .30 bore pistol and one 9mm pistol were recovered.

Both the arrested accused belonged to villages located near the Indo-Pak border, which made cross-border smuggling of weapons convenient, Yadav said.

The duo also disclosed about their supplier, Makhandeen, who was later arrested with one .30 bore pistol, magazines and other ammunition.

Heroin Recovery

In a similar manner, police apprehended Rakesh and Chamkor Singh, and recovered 200 grams of heroin from their possession. An additional 800 grams of the narcotic were recovered after their further interrogation.

Yadav said based on credible information, the police conducted a well-coordinated operation and arrested Jasbir Singh, recovering 2.5 kilograms of heroin from his possession.

Separate FIRs have been registered in the matter, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Six Arrested in Punjab for Cross-Border Smuggling Operation
Amritsar Police Smash Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Operation
Amritsar Police Smash Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Operation
Pak-backed drug cartel busted in Punjab; soldier, ex-cop among 6 held
Pak-backed drug cartel busted in Punjab; soldier, ex-cop among 6 held
Punjab Police Nab Two with Illegal Weapons; Pakistan Link Suspected
Punjab Police Nab Two with Illegal Weapons; Pakistan Link Suspected
Punjab cops, BSF recover huge arms cache, 1 kg heroin from Indo-Pak border
Punjab cops, BSF recover huge arms cache, 1 kg heroin from Indo-Pak border

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in Stylish Appearance!1:01

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in...

Spotted: Divya Dutta Looks Stunning in Traditional Red Saree1:10

Spotted: Divya Dutta Looks Stunning in Traditional Red Saree

US shares video of strikes on 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island - Watch1:01

US shares video of strikes on 90 Iranian military targets...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO