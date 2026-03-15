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Six Arrested in Punjab for Cross-Border Smuggling Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 15, 2026 12:40 IST

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Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a cross-border arms and drug smuggling operation with links to Pakistan, arresting six individuals and seizing significant quantities of weapons and narcotics near the Indo-Pak border.

Key Points

  • Punjab Police arrested six individuals involved in cross-border arms and drug smuggling.
  • The smuggling ring has established links with Pakistan-based smugglers.
  • Police seized six sophisticated pistols, 60 live cartridges, and 3.51 kg of heroin.
  • The accused facilitated the supply of weapons and narcotics near the Indo-Pak border.
  • Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the entire smuggling network.

Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested six persons who were allegedly part of a cross-border arms and drug smuggling module having links with Pakistan-based smugglers.

Amritsar police also recovered six sophisticated pistols, 60 live cartridges and 3.51 kg heroin from the accused, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, having links with Pakistan-based smugglers, were facilitating the supply of weapons and narcotics near the Indo-Pak border, the DGP wrote in a post on X.

The accused were operating under a cross-border handler, indicating a larger organised smuggling network, he further said.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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