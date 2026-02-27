Punjab Police Nab Two with Illegal Weapons; Pakistan Link Suspected

Moga police have arrested two individuals and seized illegal weapons, uncovering a potential link to a Pakistan-based handler, prompting further investigation under the Arms Act.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Moga police arrested two individuals for possession of illegal weapons.

Five illegal pistols and ammunition were recovered from the accused.

Preliminary investigation suggests a connection to a Pakistan-based handler.

An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway.

Moga police has arrested two people and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the accused, Lakhwinder Singh, was working at the behest of a Pakistan-based handler," he said in a post on X.

Police recovered five illegal pistols -- three of .30 bore, one .32 bore and one Glock 9 mm -- along with ammunition from the accused, Yadav said.

An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages, said the DGP.