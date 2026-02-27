HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Punjab Police Nab Two with Illegal Weapons; Pakistan Link Suspected

Punjab Police Nab Two with Illegal Weapons; Pakistan Link Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 27, 2026 13:04 IST

Moga police have arrested two individuals and seized illegal weapons, uncovering a potential link to a Pakistan-based handler, prompting further investigation under the Arms Act.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Moga police arrested two individuals for possession of illegal weapons.
  • Five illegal pistols and ammunition were recovered from the accused.
  • Preliminary investigation suggests a connection to a Pakistan-based handler.
  • An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway.

Moga police has arrested two people and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the accused, Lakhwinder Singh, was working at the behest of a Pakistan-based handler," he said in a post on X.

 

Police recovered five illegal pistols -- three of .30 bore, one .32 bore and one Glock 9 mm -- along with ammunition from the accused, Yadav said.

An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages, said the DGP.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
