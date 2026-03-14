ISI-Sponsored Terror Module Busted in Punjab, Arms Recovered

Punjab Police successfully dismantled an ISI-sponsored terror module, arresting two individuals and seizing a significant cache of weapons intended for terrorist activities, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat cross-border terrorism.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police busted an ISI-sponsored terror module, arresting two individuals.

An AK-47 rifle and three Glock pistols were recovered from the arrested individuals.

The accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers via social media and involved in radicalisation.

The arms consignment was sent by foreign handlers via Pakistan for terrorist activities in Punjab.

Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the entire terror network and establish all linkages.

The Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted an ISI-sponsored terror and arms smuggling module with the arrest of two persons.

The operation led to recovery of an AK-47 rifle and three sophisticated 9mm Glock pistols. Two magazines and 36 live cartridges were also seized from the duo.

Those arrested have been identified as Gursevak Singh alias Suraj, a resident of Attari and Amarjit Singh alias Rohit, a resident of Chheharta.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers through social media, DGP Gaurav Yadav said, adding that the module was also involved in radicalisation efforts and the dissemination of narratives directed against the country and the police force.

The DGP added that further investigation is underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire network.

Arrests and Weapon Seizure Details

SSP, Amritsar Rural, Suhail Qasim Mir said the arrests were made by teams from the Gharinda police station area. Acting on specific intelligences, officials intercepted the suspects near Muhawa village.

The SSP noted that the weapon consignment was sent by foreign handlers via Pakistan route. The arms were meant for carrying out terrorist activities in Punjab, the officer added.