HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » ISI-Sponsored Terror Module Busted in Punjab, Arms Recovered

ISI-Sponsored Terror Module Busted in Punjab, Arms Recovered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 14, 2026 22:03 IST

x

Punjab Police successfully dismantled an ISI-sponsored terror module, arresting two individuals and seizing a significant cache of weapons intended for terrorist activities, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat cross-border terrorism.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Police busted an ISI-sponsored terror module, arresting two individuals.
  • An AK-47 rifle and three Glock pistols were recovered from the arrested individuals.
  • The accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers via social media and involved in radicalisation.
  • The arms consignment was sent by foreign handlers via Pakistan for terrorist activities in Punjab.
  • Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the entire terror network and establish all linkages.

The Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted an ISI-sponsored terror and arms smuggling module with the arrest of two persons.

The operation led to recovery of an AK-47 rifle and three sophisticated 9mm Glock pistols. Two magazines and 36 live cartridges were also seized from the duo.

 

Those arrested have been identified as Gursevak Singh alias Suraj, a resident of Attari and Amarjit Singh alias Rohit, a resident of Chheharta.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers through social media, DGP Gaurav Yadav said, adding that the module was also involved in radicalisation efforts and the dissemination of narratives directed against the country and the police force.

The DGP added that further investigation is underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire network.

Arrests and Weapon Seizure Details

SSP, Amritsar Rural, Suhail Qasim Mir said the arrests were made by teams from the Gharinda police station area. Acting on specific intelligences, officials intercepted the suspects near Muhawa village.

The SSP noted that the weapon consignment was sent by foreign handlers via Pakistan route. The arms were meant for carrying out terrorist activities in Punjab, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Punjab cops bust 2 Canada-based ISI-backed terror modules, seize arms
Punjab cops bust 2 Canada-based ISI-backed terror modules, seize arms
Terror plot foiled in Punjab, six BKI operatives held; arms, ammo seized
Terror plot foiled in Punjab, six BKI operatives held; arms, ammo seized
Punjab Police Foil Terror Plot, Recover IED
Punjab cops foil terror attack, 2 ISI-backed men captured with RPGL
Punjab cops foil terror attack, 2 ISI-backed men captured with RPGL
Punjab police busts terror module handled from Canada, Pakistan
Punjab police busts terror module handled from Canada, Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir visit Siddhivinayak Temple1:01

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir visit Siddhivinayak...

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in Stylish Appearance!1:01

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in...

US shares video of strikes on 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island - Watch1:01

US shares video of strikes on 90 Iranian military targets...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO