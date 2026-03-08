HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Punjab Police Dismantles Arms Module Linked to Philippines and UAE

Punjab Police Dismantles Arms Module Linked to Philippines and UAE

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 08, 2026 17:21 IST

x

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled an international arms smuggling ring with links to the Philippines and the UAE, seizing illegal weapons intended for criminal activities and launching a full investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Police busted an arms supply module with links to handlers in the Philippines and the UAE.
  • One man was arrested and a juvenile detained in connection with the arms smuggling operation.
  • Five country-made pistols were recovered, intended for firing and extortion.
  • The illegal weapons were allegedly procured from Madhya Pradesh for approximately Rs 87,000.
  • Investigation is underway to identify all individuals involved in the international arms network.

The Punjab Police has busted an arms supply module with alleged links to handlers based in the Philippines and the UAE and arrested a man, officials said on Sunday.

The police also detained a juvenile and recovered five country-made 7.65 mm pistols from their possession, they said, adding that the weapons were later to be used for firing and extortion activities in the region.

 

The police arrested Ajay Kumar, a resident of Mehrajwala village in Jalandhar district, and detained his accomplice, a 17-year-old juvenile.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said police teams, acting on reliable information, first arrested Ajay Kumar and recovered one pistol from him.

During further investigation, police detained his juvenile accomplice and recovered four more pistols from his possession, the SSP said.

Investigation Details

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of foreign-based handlers residing in the Philippines and the UAE, he said.

The probe also found that they had allegedly procured the illegal weapons from an unidentified person in Madhya Pradesh for about Rs 87,000 and were supplying them to criminal gangs.

A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Sadar Kapurthala police station.

Further investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward links in the case and to identify other persons involved in the network, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Amritsar Police Smash Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Operation
Amritsar Police Smash Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Operation
Bambiha Gang Associate Arrested with Illegal Weapons in Punjab
Interstate Drug Supply Network Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested
Interstate Drug Supply Network Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested
Yemeni and Palestinian Nationals Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Hyderabad
Yemeni and Palestinian Nationals Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Hyderabad
Amritpal Singh, Wanted in Punjab Extortion Cases, Detained in Moldova
Amritpal Singh, Wanted in Punjab Extortion Cases, Detained in Moldova

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Chitrangda Singh brings sunshine vibes in stunning yellow suit at pre wedding of Komal Nahta s son0:34

Chitrangda Singh brings sunshine vibes in stunning yellow...

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's Kuttikkanam0:45

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's...

Vicky Kaushal was seen in a formal look and looked very handsome 1:03

Vicky Kaushal was seen in a formal look and looked very...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO