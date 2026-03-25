Two Arrested, 7kg Heroin Recovered in Amritsar Drug Bust

Punjab Police successfully intercepted a drug trafficking operation in Amritsar, arresting two individuals and seizing 7 kg of heroin, disrupting a significant narcotics network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police arrested two individuals in Amritsar for heroin possession.

A total of 7 kg of heroin was seized from the accused during the operation.

The suspects are believed to be part of a larger drug trafficking network.

A car and motorcycle used for transporting the drugs were also seized.

An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the drug network.

Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested two persons and recovered 7 kg of heroin from their possession in Amritsar, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

The accused, identified as Inderjeet Singh from Tarn Taran and Ravinder Sharma from Amritsar, were allegedly involved in transporting large consignments of heroin, he said.

Police also seized a car and a motorcycle used for alleged trafficking of the contraband.

Acting on a tip-off, counter intelligence teams intercepted the suspects near Adda Bohru on the Amritsar-Jhabal road and recovered 4 kg of heroin from a car and another 3 kg from one of the accused, police said.

Investigation and Further Action

Preliminary investigation suggests the duo is part of a larger narcotics trafficking network, they said, adding that further probe is underway, and more arrests are likely.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Special Operation Cell police station in Amritsar, officials said.