Amritsar Police Uncover Cross-Border Drug And Arms Smuggling Operation

Amritsar Police successfully dismantled a cross-border drug and arms smuggling operation, arresting three individuals and seizing a substantial amount of methamphetamine and firearms.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Amritsar Police busted a cross-border drug and arms smuggling module, arresting three men.

Police recovered 915 grams of ICE (methamphetamine) and five sophisticated pistols.

The arrested individuals were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers via social media.

Contraband was being received through drones from across the border.

The accused acted as local handlers for distributing drugs and illegal arms in India.

The Amritsar Police on Thursday said it had busted a cross-border drug and arms smuggling module by arresting three men and recovering from their possession 915 grams of ICE (methamphetamine).

Details of the Arrest and Seized Items

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said five sophisticated pistols with two live cartridges were also recovered from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, 21, Sola Singh, alias Sonu, 29, and Karan Singh, 22, all from Sahanke village in Ferozepur.

The firearms seized were two 9MM Glock and three .30 bore pistols.

Modus Operandi of the Smuggling Ring

Yadav said investigation revealed that the three were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media and were receiving contrabands through drones from across the border.

They were acting as local handlers for the distribution of drugs and illegal arms in India, he said.

Investigation and Further Details

Sharing operational details, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrests were made based on secret information.

He said their probe has revealed that consignment of drugs and weapons were dropped in densely forested areas of the Ferozepur sector.

The accused used to retrieve these consignments from such locations and supply them to different areas, he added.

Cross-border smuggling of drugs and arms has been a persistent challenge for Indian law enforcement agencies, particularly in regions bordering Pakistan. The use of drones to transport contraband highlights the evolving tactics employed by smuggling networks. Indian authorities have been working to enhance border security measures to counter these activities.