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How Punjab Police Busted a Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 12:02 IST

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Punjab Police successfully busted a cross-border arms smuggling ring, arresting three individuals and seizing six pistols, revealing a network connected to Pakistan-based smugglers using social media.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Police dismantle a cross-border arms smuggling module, arresting three individuals.
  • Six pistols were recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals in Amritsar.
  • The accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers via social media platforms.
  • The smuggled arms were supplied to criminal elements across Punjab.
  • An investigation is underway to dismantle the entire smuggling network and establish all linkages.

The Punjab Police has busted a cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of three persons and the recovery of six pistols from their possession, an official said on Tuesday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms and facilitated the smuggling of illegal arms.

 

After retrieving the consignments, they further supplied it to criminal elements across Punjab, he said.

The Amritsar police also recovered six pistols from their possession, he said.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Cantonment in Amritsar under relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network, Yadav said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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