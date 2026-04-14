How Punjab Police Busted a Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Ring

Punjab Police successfully busted a cross-border arms smuggling ring, arresting three individuals and seizing six pistols, revealing a network connected to Pakistan-based smugglers using social media.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police dismantle a cross-border arms smuggling module, arresting three individuals.

Six pistols were recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals in Amritsar.

The accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers via social media platforms.

The smuggled arms were supplied to criminal elements across Punjab.

An investigation is underway to dismantle the entire smuggling network and establish all linkages.

The Punjab Police has busted a cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of three persons and the recovery of six pistols from their possession, an official said on Tuesday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms and facilitated the smuggling of illegal arms.

After retrieving the consignments, they further supplied it to criminal elements across Punjab, he said.

The Amritsar police also recovered six pistols from their possession, he said.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Cantonment in Amritsar under relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network, Yadav said.