How Punjab Police Busted a Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Operation

Punjab Police successfully dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling module, arresting three individuals and seizing six pistols, revealing a network connected to Pakistan-based smugglers using social media platforms.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police arrested three individuals involved in cross-border arms smuggling.

The operation uncovered a network linked to Pakistan-based smugglers using social media.

Six pistols were seized, including China-made and Zigana models.

The accused allegedly supplied weapons to criminal elements across Punjab.

Further investigations are underway to dismantle the entire smuggling network and identify all involved parties.

Punjab Police on Tuesday busted a cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of three people and the recovery of six pistols, a top officer said.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms and facilitated the smuggling of arms into the state.

After retrieving the consignments, the accused allegedly supplied the weapons to criminal elements across Punjab, he said.

The DGP added that further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages in a bid to dismantle this entire network.

Those arrested have been identified as Mangal Singh alias Manga, 30, a resident of Kajikot village in Tarn Taran; Pranav Sharma alias Laddu, 24, a resident of Orchid Valley in Chheharta, Amritsar; and Gaurav Rana, 25, a resident of Guru Nanak Avenue in Amritsar.

The recovered pistols include two China-made .30 bore pistols, one Zigana .30 bore pistol and three .30 bore pistols.

Details of the Arrest and Weapon Seizure

Sharing operational details, Amristar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on specific intelligence, police teams arrested suspect Mangal Singh and recovered a .30 bore pistol from his possession.

Based on his disclosure, co-accused Pranav Sharma and Gaurav Rana were arrested, leading to the recovery of five additional pistols, he said.

Criminal History of the Accused

He said Pranav and Gaurav have a criminal history, with cases registered against them under the Arms Act. They are also wanted in a robbery case involving the use of firearms registered at Ranjit Avenue police station, he added.

Both the accused are also wanted in a case pertaining to committing robbery at gunpoint registered at Police Station Ranjit Avenue, he added.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Cantonment in Amritsar under relevant provisions of the Arms Act.