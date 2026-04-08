Amritsar Police Uncover Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Operation

Amritsar police have successfully dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling ring, seizing weapons and arresting individuals involved in the illegal operation linked to Pakistan-based smugglers.

Key Points Amritsar police busted a cross-border arms smuggling module, arresting four individuals, including a juvenile.

The operation seized seven sophisticated pistols and 12 cartridges, revealing a network using drones for smuggling.

Accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers via social media, receiving arms consignments in the Attari sector.

The investigation aims to dismantle the entire smuggling network and trace forward and backward linkages.

The Amritsar police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module as it apprehended four persons, including a juvenile, and seized seven sophisticated pistols and 12 cartridges.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms and the illegal arms consignments were being sent through drones in the Attari sector near Bhaini village and Neshta area, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Ginder (32), Jobanbir Singh alias Joban (23), both residents of village Laddhewal in Amritsar; Lovepreet Singh alias Love, a resident of village Bhuse in Tarn Taran; and a 16-years-old juvenile.

The recovered pistols include two .30 bore PX5 Storm, two .30 bore Made in Italy, one .30 bore Made in China, one .30 bore and one 9MM Made in Austria along with 12 live cartridges.

Police teams also impounded their Motorcycle.

The DGP said acting on the directions of their handlers, the accused used to retrieve the consignments from pre-designated locations and further supplying them to local contacts.

Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire smuggling network, he said.

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said accused Gurwinder, Jobanbir and Lovepreet were apprehended and six pistols were recovered from their possession.

During the raid, their fourth associate managed to escape from the spot, he said, while adding that acting swiftly, police teams continued the search and on the following day apprehended the juvenile accused and recovered one pistol from his possession.

Previous Criminal Records

The CP said that Gurwinder and Lovepreet previous criminal cases registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The juvenile is also involved in a previous criminal case under the Arms Acts registered at Police Station Gharinda in Amritsar Rural in which three pistols were recovered from his possession.

An FIR has been registered at Chheharta police station in Amritsar under relevant provisions of the Arms Act.