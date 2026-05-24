How Punjab Police Busted A Cross-Border Drug Ring

Punjab Police successfully dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling module, arresting four individuals and seizing a substantial amount of heroin and cash in Ferozepur.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police arrested four individuals in Guruharsahai, Ferozepur, for cross-border drug smuggling.

Authorities seized 28.12 kg of heroin and Rs 9.5 lakh in cash from the accused.

The drug smuggling module had links with foreign-based smugglers and handlers.

The arrested individuals were tasked with distributing the narcotics consignment within India.

Further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire drug smuggling network.

Punjab Police has busted a cross-border drug smuggling module with the arrest of four people in Guruharsahai in Ferozepur, a top officer said on Sunday.

The police's Counter Intelligence wing recovered 28.12 kg of heroin and Rs 9.5 lakh in cash from the accused, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Accused Identified in Drug Bust

Those arrested have been identified as Bagicha Singh and Bhupinder Singh, both residents of village Boghi Wala in Guru Har Sahai; Sajan, a resident of village Araiyan Wala; and Chhinder Pal Singh alias Rinku, a resident of Lakha Singh Wala in Ferozepur.

Apart from recovering the big haul of heroin, the police team has also impounded their car, which they were using to smuggle narcotics.

International Links to Smuggling Ring

Investigation has revealed that the module had links with foreign-based smugglers and handlers, who had allegedly tasked the arrested accused with retrieving and further distributing the narcotics consignment within Indian territory, the DGP said.

Further investigation is underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in this case, dismantle the entire cross-border drug smuggling network, he further said.

Operational Details of the Investigation

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General, CI Ferozepur, Gursewak Singh said a reliable input was received regarding suspects Bagicha Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Sajan and Chhinder Pal alias Rinku having retrieved a consignment of heroin which came from across the border a few days back.

Inputs further revealed that on the instructions of their handlers, they were enroute to deliver the consignment to someone, he said while adding that acting swiftly, police team intercepted suspects in the area of Guru Har Sahai, and recovered 28.12 kg heroin and Rs 9.5 lakhs from their possession.

The AIG said that the accused were promised huge payback by their handlers. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days as the investigation progresses, he added.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the State Special Operations Cell, Fazilka.