Four Arrested In Ferozepur Heroin Smuggling Bust

Ferozepur police dismantled a major heroin smuggling operation, arresting four individuals and seizing 7.85 kg of heroin, revealing a cross-border narcotics network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ferozepur police busted a heroin smuggling racket, arresting four individuals.

Authorities recovered 7.85 kg of heroin from the accused.

The investigation revealed a network involving cross-border narcotics supply.

Accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler, Shah Pathan.

Four persons, including a woman and her 15-year-old son, were apprehended after police busted a heroin smuggling racket here, officials said, adding that they allegedly recovered 7.85 kg heroin from the accused.

Police Action Leads to Arrests and Seizures

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said that acting on specific inputs, the police laid a trap near Ghall Khurd bus stand and arrested Akashdeep Singh alias Akash (26) of Betu Qadim village and Robin Kumar (25) of Panje Ke Uthar village two days ago.

During checking, 1.53 kg heroin was allegedly recovered from their possession, following which a case was registered at Ghall Khurd police station.

Investigation Uncovers Further Drug Cache

"During investigation, accused Robin Kumar disclosed that more heroin had been concealed at his residence, following which a raid had been conducted during which another 4.171 kg heroin had been recovered from his house.

Links to Cross-Border Smuggling Revealed

"Further investigation led the police to another drug smuggler and an accomplice of Akash and Robin identified as Santosh Rani (33) of Sodhe Wala village, who was allegedly operating in coordination with the accused," the SSP said.

The SSP said that a raid at Rani's residence led to the recovery of 2.15 kg heroin and a mobile phone. Rani and her juvenile son were subsequently apprehended.

The SSP said that the accused had recently received a consignment of nearly 10 kg heroin and were allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based smuggler Shah Pathan for cross-border supply of narcotics.