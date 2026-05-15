HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Four Arrested In Ferozepur Heroin Smuggling Bust

Four Arrested In Ferozepur Heroin Smuggling Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 00:18 IST

x

Ferozepur police dismantled a major heroin smuggling operation, arresting four individuals and seizing 7.85 kg of heroin, revealing a cross-border narcotics network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ferozepur police busted a heroin smuggling racket, arresting four individuals.
  • Authorities recovered 7.85 kg of heroin from the accused.
  • The investigation revealed a network involving cross-border narcotics supply.
  • Accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler, Shah Pathan.

Four persons, including a woman and her 15-year-old son, were apprehended after police busted a heroin smuggling racket here, officials said, adding that they allegedly recovered 7.85 kg heroin from the accused.

Police Action Leads to Arrests and Seizures

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said that acting on specific inputs, the police laid a trap near Ghall Khurd bus stand and arrested Akashdeep Singh alias Akash (26) of Betu Qadim village and Robin Kumar (25) of Panje Ke Uthar village two days ago.

 

During checking, 1.53 kg heroin was allegedly recovered from their possession, following which a case was registered at Ghall Khurd police station.

Investigation Uncovers Further Drug Cache

"During investigation, accused Robin Kumar disclosed that more heroin had been concealed at his residence, following which a raid had been conducted during which another 4.171 kg heroin had been recovered from his house.

Links to Cross-Border Smuggling Revealed

"Further investigation led the police to another drug smuggler and an accomplice of Akash and Robin identified as Santosh Rani (33) of Sodhe Wala village, who was allegedly operating in coordination with the accused," the SSP said.

The SSP said that a raid at Rani's residence led to the recovery of 2.15 kg heroin and a mobile phone. Rani and her juvenile son were subsequently apprehended.

The SSP said that the accused had recently received a consignment of nearly 10 kg heroin and were allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based smuggler Shah Pathan for cross-border supply of narcotics.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two Arrested in Punjab Drug Bust, Heroin Seized
Two Arrested in Punjab Drug Bust, Heroin Seized
How Punjab Police Busted a Cross-Border Drug Ring
How Punjab Police Busted a Cross-Border Drug Ring
Narco-terror module busted in Punjab; 4 held, 4kg heroin seized
Narco-terror module busted in Punjab; 4 held, 4kg heroin seized
Pakistan-backed drug smuggling ring busted in Punjab, four arrested
Pakistan-backed drug smuggling ring busted in Punjab, four arrested
Punjab Police Uncovers Narcotics And Arms Ring, Arrests Four
Punjab Police Uncovers Narcotics And Arms Ring, Arrests Four

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BRICS Foreign Ministers3:10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BRICS Foreign Ministers

Mamata Banerjee dons lawyers' coat, arrives at Calcutta high court0:36

Mamata Banerjee dons lawyers' coat, arrives at Calcutta...

At BRICS Delhi meet, Iran FM takes 'an empire in decline' jibe at US0:40

At BRICS Delhi meet, Iran FM takes 'an empire in decline'...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO