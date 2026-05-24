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Punjab Police Uncovers Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 24, 2026 11:51 IST

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Punjab Police successfully dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling module, arresting four individuals and seizing a substantial amount of heroin and cash, disrupting a major narcotics operation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Punjab Police busted a cross-border drug smuggling module in Ferozepur.
  • Four individuals were arrested in connection with the drug smuggling operation.
  • Police seized 28.12 kg of heroin and Rs 9.5 lakh in cash.
  • The drug smuggling module has links with foreign-based smugglers.
  • Further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire drug network.

Punjab Police has busted a cross-border drug smuggling module with the arrest of four people in Guruharsahai in Ferozepur, a top officer said on Sunday.

Major Heroin Seizure and Arrests

Police recovered 28.12 kg of heroin and Rs 9.5 lakh in cash from the accused, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

 

International Links and Ongoing Investigation

Preliminary investigation revealed that the module had links with foreign-based smugglers and handlers, who had allegedly tasked the accused with retrieving and further distributing the narcotics consignment within Indian territory, he said.

Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire cross-border drug smuggling network, the DGP said.

More Arrests Expected

According to police, more arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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