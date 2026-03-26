Inter-state Arms Supply Module Busted in Punjab, Two Arrested

Punjab Police successfully dismantled an inter-state illegal weapons supply network, arresting two individuals from Uttar Pradesh and seizing a significant cache of firearms, disrupting criminal operations and potential threats to public safety.

Key Points Punjab Police busted an inter-state illegal weapons supply module, arresting two individuals from Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities recovered 10 country-made pistols and 20 magazines from the arrested individuals.

The suspects were operating under the direction of foreign criminals based in Germany and the USA.

The arrested individuals were also involved in extortion activities at the direction of foreign-based handlers.

The case is registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

The Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an inter-state illegal weapons supply module with the arrest of two persons from Uttar Pradesh.

The police's counter-intelligence wing in Jalandhar recovered 10 country-made pistols and 20 magazines from them, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dalesh Kumar, a resident of Aligarh, and Amit Chahar, a resident of Agra, according to the DGP.

The development came almost a month after two Babbar Khalsa International operatives -- Sukhwinder alias Sunny and Rawal -- were arrested for procuring and further placing three grenades and one IED near Balachaur on the directions of their foreign-based handler Jassi Kulam. The same IED was later used in the blast at the Nalagarh police station in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

During the investigation, the two suspects were arrested in Mathura, where the initial recovery of five pistols and 10 magazines occurred from Dalesh Kumar's car.

Following his disclosure, an additional five pistols and 10 magazines were recovered from the Mathura-Palwal Highway, bringing the total to 10 pistols and 20 magazines, he added.

Foreign Links to Arms Supply

The DGP said that the arrests of the two UP-based accused have uncovered that these two individuals were operating under the direction of foreign criminals based in Germany and the USA, who were supplying weapons to criminal gangs in Punjab.

Both were also involved in procuring weapons and carrying out firing for extortion at a travel agent's residence in Garhshankar in the directions of foreign-based handlers, he added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.