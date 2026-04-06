HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Police Nab Suspected Drug Dealer in Pulwama, Recover Contraband

Police Nab Suspected Drug Dealer in Pulwama, Recover Contraband

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 17:13 IST

x

In Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, police have arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized 392 grams of contraband 'charas' during a checkpoint operation, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Police in Pulwama arrested Vikas Ahmad Lone, a suspected drug peddler.
  • Approximately 392 grams of 'charas,' a contraband substance, was recovered from the suspect.
  • The arrest was made at a checkpoint near Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama.
  • A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law against the arrested individual.

Police on Monday arrested a suspected drug peddler and recovered 392 grams of contraband substance in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, officials said.

The accused, Vikas Ahmad Lone, was apprehended at a checkpoint established at Circular Road near Gangoo Crossing, they said.

 

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

"Continuing its drive against drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Pulwama have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession," a police spokesperson said.

"During his body search, charas, a chora-like substance weighing approximately 392 grams, concealed in a polythene bag, was recovered from his possession," he said.

The spokesman said a case under relevant sections of law was registered.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

J&K Police Nab Drug Peddler, Recover 10kg of Narcotics in Budgam
J&K Police Nab Drug Peddler, Recover 10kg of Narcotics in Budgam
Notorious Drug Peddler Nabbed in Rajouri Under Stringent Law
Notorious Drug Peddler Nabbed in Rajouri Under Stringent Law
Three Alleged Drug Peddlers Arrested in J&K
Jammu and Udhampur Police Crack Down on Crime
Jammu and Udhampur Police Crack Down on Crime
Jaish hideout busted in Pulwama, terrorist supporter held
Jaish hideout busted in Pulwama, terrorist supporter held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 2

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 3

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

VIDEOS

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall0:49

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall

Iran's 'Big Warning' over Strait of Hormuz shocks the world2:23

Iran's 'Big Warning' over Strait of Hormuz shocks the world

You Won't Believe This Snow View in Chanderkot!1:20

You Won't Believe This Snow View in Chanderkot!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO