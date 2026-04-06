Police Nab Suspected Drug Dealer in Pulwama, Recover Contraband

In Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, police have arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized 392 grams of contraband 'charas' during a checkpoint operation, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Police in Pulwama arrested Vikas Ahmad Lone, a suspected drug peddler.

Approximately 392 grams of 'charas,' a contraband substance, was recovered from the suspect.

The arrest was made at a checkpoint near Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law against the arrested individual.

Police on Monday arrested a suspected drug peddler and recovered 392 grams of contraband substance in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, officials said.

The accused, Vikas Ahmad Lone, was apprehended at a checkpoint established at Circular Road near Gangoo Crossing, they said.

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

"Continuing its drive against drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Pulwama have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession," a police spokesperson said.

"During his body search, charas, a chora-like substance weighing approximately 392 grams, concealed in a polythene bag, was recovered from his possession," he said.

The spokesman said a case under relevant sections of law was registered.