HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » J&K Police Nab Drug Peddler, Recover 10kg of Narcotics in Budgam

J&K Police Nab Drug Peddler, Recover 10kg of Narcotics in Budgam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 30, 2026 21:44 IST

x

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, arrested a drug peddler and seized approximately 10 kg of narcotics, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crime in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A drug peddler was arrested in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, following a police raid.
  • Approximately 10 kg of narcotics, suspected to be charas, were seized during the operation.
  • The arrested individual has been identified as Mohammad Hashim Raina from Hasipora Chadoora.
  • A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of law at Chadoora police station.

Police in Chadoora received inputs that an individual, identified as Mohammad Hashim Raina from Hasipora Chadoora, was involved in drug peddling and had stored contraband substances in Kaisarmullah village, a police spokesperson said.

A police team accompanied by an executive magistrate conducted a raid at the location and seized 9.90 kg of charas-like substance, the spokesperson said.

 

The accused was arrested on the spot, and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him at Chadoora police station, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Notorious Drug Peddler Nabbed in Rajouri Under Stringent Law
Notorious Drug Peddler Nabbed in Rajouri Under Stringent Law
Three Alleged Drug Peddlers Arrested in J&K
J&K Police Seize Property of Alleged Drug Dealer in Shopian
J&K Police Seize Property of Alleged Drug Dealer in Shopian
J&K Police Nab Six Alleged Drug Peddlers in Udhampur and Samba
J&K Police Nab Six Alleged Drug Peddlers in Udhampur and Samba
Jammu and Udhampur Police Crack Down on Crime
Jammu and Udhampur Police Crack Down on Crime

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Good News: 7 Advantages Of Hing Or Asafoetida

webstory image 2

India's 10 Top Islands In The Sun

webstory image 3

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

VIDEOS

Nikki Tamboli Turns Heads in a Sizzling White Short Dress!0:55

Nikki Tamboli Turns Heads in a Sizzling White Short Dress!

Surat Emerges as Lifeline for Hemophilia Patients Across India2:44

Surat Emerges as Lifeline for Hemophilia Patients Across...

Sanjay Dutt arrives with family at Mishka Kamboj's birthday bash0:24

Sanjay Dutt arrives with family at Mishka Kamboj's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO