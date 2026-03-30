J&K Police Nab Drug Peddler, Recover 10kg of Narcotics in Budgam

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, arrested a drug peddler and seized approximately 10 kg of narcotics, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crime in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A drug peddler was arrested in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, following a police raid.

Approximately 10 kg of narcotics, suspected to be charas, were seized during the operation.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mohammad Hashim Raina from Hasipora Chadoora.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of law at Chadoora police station.

Police in Chadoora received inputs that an individual, identified as Mohammad Hashim Raina from Hasipora Chadoora, was involved in drug peddling and had stored contraband substances in Kaisarmullah village, a police spokesperson said.

A police team accompanied by an executive magistrate conducted a raid at the location and seized 9.90 kg of charas-like substance, the spokesperson said.

The accused was arrested on the spot, and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him at Chadoora police station, the police said.