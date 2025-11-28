HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jaish hideout busted in Pulwama, terrorist supporter held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 28, 2025 19:35 IST

Security forces on Friday busted a hideout linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, and arrested a terrorist associate involved in supporting terrorists, police said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a major success against the terror network, Police in Awantipora, along with security forces, busted the hideout and arrested a terrorist associate, a police spokesman said.

The arrested terrorist associate has been actively involved in providing logistic support and facilitating transportation of arms and ammunition to JeM terrorists operating in the Tral and Awantipora areas, he said.

 

He further informed that, acting on a credible input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Naner Midoora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

During the search, a terrorist associate identified as Nazir Ahmed Ganai, a resident of Ganai Mohalla Nanar, affiliated with JeM, was arrested, the spokesman said.

During sustained questioning, and on his disclosure, a terrorist hideout located in the orchards belonging to the accused was uncovered and subsequently busted, he said.

From the hideout, security forces recovered two hand grenades, a detonator, and explosive-like material, all of which were seized for further analysis. The hideout was destroyed on the spot, the spokesman added.

A case has been registered, and further investigation has been initiated, he added.

