Home  » News » Notorious Drug Peddler Nabbed in Rajouri Under Stringent Law

Notorious Drug Peddler Nabbed in Rajouri Under Stringent Law

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 08, 2026 16:03 IST

In Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, a notorious drug peddler has been detained under the stringent PIT-NDPS Act, signalling a crackdown on drug trafficking and efforts to safeguard the region's youth from narcotics.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A notorious drug peddler from Thanamandi was detained in Rajouri under the PIT-NDPS Act due to repeated involvement in drug trafficking.
  • The detention aims to curb the spread of narcotics and protect the youth in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
  • Police arrested another drug peddler in Sidhra, Jammu, seizing 6.37 grams of heroin.
  • Another arrest occurred in Mendhar, Poonch district, where nearly eight grams of heroin were seized from a drug peddler.

A notorious drug peddler was detained under stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

Javad Iqbal Tass of Bhangai village of Thanamandi, was involved in multiple cases of drug peddling and his detention under PIT-NDPS Act was part of efforts to curb the spread of narcotics and safeguard the youth, a police spokesperson said.

 

Taking cognizance of his continuous involvement in drug trafficking, he said the competent authority issued detention orders of the accused under the PIT-NDPS Act following which he was detained and subsequently lodged in district Jail.

Other Arrests and Seizures

Police also arrested two drug peddlers from Sidhra area of Jammu and Mendhar in Poonch district after seizing heroin like substance from them.

A private car was stopped at Dengyali road near Sidhra, leading to the recovery of 6.37 grams of heroin from the possession of its driver, who was arrested and booked under NDPS Act, the spokesperson said.

The second drug peddler was nabbed along with nearly eight grams of heroin from Mendhar town in Poonch district, the spokesman said, adding a case under NDPS Act was registered against him.

