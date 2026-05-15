Beed Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Rescue Three Women

A prostitution racket in Beed, Maharashtra, was dismantled by police, leading to the rescue of three women and the arrest of three individuals involved in the illegal operation.
Key Points
- Police in Beed busted a prostitution racket following a tip-off.
- Three women were rescued during the raid on a shed near a petrol pump.
- Three individuals allegedly running the prostitution racket have been booked.
- A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
Three women were rescued while three persons were booked after a prostitution racket was busted in Beed, a police official said on Friday.
Police Action and Rescue Operation
The racket was busted after a raid was conducted at a shed near a petrol pump following confirmation of a tip off through a decoy customer on Thursday evening, the Wadwani police station official said.
"Three women were rescued, while three persons allegedly running the racket were booked. A case has been registered under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act," he added.