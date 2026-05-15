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Home  » News » Beed Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Rescue Three Women

Beed Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Rescue Three Women

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 19:22 IST

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A prostitution racket in Beed, Maharashtra, was dismantled by police, leading to the rescue of three women and the arrest of three individuals involved in the illegal operation.

Key Points

  • Police in Beed busted a prostitution racket following a tip-off.
  • Three women were rescued during the raid on a shed near a petrol pump.
  • Three individuals allegedly running the prostitution racket have been booked.
  • A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Three women were rescued while three persons were booked after a prostitution racket was busted in Beed, a police official said on Friday.

Police Action and Rescue Operation

The racket was busted after a raid was conducted at a shed near a petrol pump following confirmation of a tip off through a decoy customer on Thursday evening, the Wadwani police station official said.

 

"Three women were rescued, while three persons allegedly running the racket were booked. A case has been registered under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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