Beed Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Rescue Three Women

A prostitution racket in Beed, Maharashtra, was dismantled by police, leading to the rescue of three women and the arrest of three individuals involved in the illegal operation.

Key Points Police in Beed busted a prostitution racket following a tip-off.

Three women were rescued during the raid on a shed near a petrol pump.

Three individuals allegedly running the prostitution racket have been booked.

A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Three women were rescued while three persons were booked after a prostitution racket was busted in Beed, a police official said on Friday.

Police Action and Rescue Operation

The racket was busted after a raid was conducted at a shed near a petrol pump following confirmation of a tip off through a decoy customer on Thursday evening, the Wadwani police station official said.

"Three women were rescued, while three persons allegedly running the racket were booked. A case has been registered under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act," he added.