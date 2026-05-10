Prostitution Racket Busted; Three Women Rescued In Beed

In Beed, Maharashtra, police dismantled a prostitution ring, rescuing three women and arresting two individuals involved in human trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three women were rescued from a prostitution racket in Beed district.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) conducted the raid.

A man and a woman were arrested in connection with the flesh trade.

The raid took place near a sugar factory in Dharur tehsil.

Three women were rescued after a prostitution racket was busted in Beed district, a police official said on Sunday.

Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Operation

A raid was carried out on Friday night at a site near a sugar factory in Dharur tehsil, the Dindrud police station official said.

"The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) rescued three women who had been pushed into the flesh trade. A man and a woman were arrested in this connection. The two have been remanded in police custody," he said.