Prostitution Racket Busted; Three Women Rescued In Beed

In Beed, Maharashtra, police dismantled a prostitution ring, rescuing three women and arresting two individuals involved in human trafficking.
Key Points
- Three women were rescued from a prostitution racket in Beed district.
- The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) conducted the raid.
- A man and a woman were arrested in connection with the flesh trade.
- The raid took place near a sugar factory in Dharur tehsil.
Three women were rescued after a prostitution racket was busted in Beed district, a police official said on Sunday.
Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Operation
A raid was carried out on Friday night at a site near a sugar factory in Dharur tehsil, the Dindrud police station official said.
"The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) rescued three women who had been pushed into the flesh trade. A man and a woman were arrested in this connection. The two have been remanded in police custody," he said.