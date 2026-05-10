HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Prostitution Racket Busted; Three Women Rescued In Beed

Prostitution Racket Busted; Three Women Rescued In Beed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 21:07 IST

x

In Beed, Maharashtra, police dismantled a prostitution ring, rescuing three women and arresting two individuals involved in human trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three women were rescued from a prostitution racket in Beed district.
  • The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) conducted the raid.
  • A man and a woman were arrested in connection with the flesh trade.
  • The raid took place near a sugar factory in Dharur tehsil.

Three women were rescued after a prostitution racket was busted in Beed district, a police official said on Sunday.

Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Operation

A raid was carried out on Friday night at a site near a sugar factory in Dharur tehsil, the Dindrud police station official said.

 

"The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) rescued three women who had been pushed into the flesh trade. A man and a woman were arrested in this connection. The two have been remanded in police custody," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Minor Girls Rescued After Abduction From Beed District
Minor Girls Rescued After Abduction From Beed District
Police Investigate Trafficking Ring After Woman Forced into Multiple Marriages Attempts Suicide
Maharashtra trio arrested for extorting ₹23.42 lakh via 'digital arrest' threat
Maharashtra trio arrested for extorting ₹23.42 lakh via 'digital arrest' threat
Prostitution Racket Busted in Bengaluru: Four Arrested, Women Rescued
Four Arrested For Running Prostitution Racket In Bengaluru
Four Arrested For Running Prostitution Racket In Bengaluru

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

Preity Zinta performs sewa at Golden Temple1:46

Preity Zinta performs sewa at Golden Temple

WATCH: PM Modi and Mithun Da Share Warm Handshake at Suvendu Adhikari's Oath Ceremony0:11

WATCH: PM Modi and Mithun Da Share Warm Handshake at...

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills5:09

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO