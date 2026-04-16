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Prostitution Racket Busted in Bengaluru: Four Arrested, Women Rescued

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 17:27 IST

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Bengaluru police have successfully dismantled a prostitution racket, rescuing women and arresting those involved in the illegal operation across the city.

Key Points

  • Bengaluru police busted a prostitution racket operating from rented houses in multiple locations.
  • Four women were rescued from being forced into prostitution during the police operation.
  • Four individuals were arrested for allegedly running the prostitution racket.
  • The accused contacted clients via phone and arranged meetings at rented houses.
  • Cases have been registered at Vijayanagar, Banaswadi, and Byadarahalli police stations.

Four women were arrested and four others, two of whom were from other states, were rescued after the CCB busted a prostitution racket operating from rented houses across the city, police said on Thursday.

The operation was carried out by the Central Crime Branch's Women Protection Squad based on credible information gathered over multiple days about illegal activities at various locations, they said.

 

According to the police, houses had been rented in Manuvana, Vijayanagar, Ramaswamipalya, Banaswadi, Andrahalli, Veerabhadreshwara Nagar, and Byadarahalli, where women were being confined and forced into prostitution.

Details of the Police Operation

Acting on specific inputs, coordinated raids were conducted at these locations. During the operation, four women who were allegedly being forced into prostitution were rescued. Four women accused of running the racket were arrested, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that they contacted clients over the phone and arranged meetings at the rented houses to carry out the illegal activities to earn more money, he added.

Cases have been registered at Vijayanagar, Banaswadi, and Byadarahalli police stations. The accused were produced before the court on different dates and have been remanded to judicial custody, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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