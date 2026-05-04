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Four Arrested For Running Prostitution Racket In Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 15:27 IST

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Bengaluru police have busted a prostitution racket, arresting four individuals and rescuing four women who were allegedly forced into the illegal activity.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Bengaluru police arrested four individuals for running a prostitution racket.
  • The arrests followed tip-offs about prostitution activities in rented houses.
  • Four women were rescued from being forced into prostitution.
  • The accused confessed to arranging prostitution services for monetary gain.
  • Cases have been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Four people, among them two women, were arrested for running a prostitution racket from rented houses in parts of the city, police said on Monday.

With their arrest, police also rescued four women who were allegedly forced into prostitution, they said.

 

Details of the Bengaluru Prostitution Racket Bust

The arrests were made following tip-offs received by the Central Crime Branch's Women Protection Unit on different dates, indicating that prostitution activities were being carried out in rented houses located in Padmanabhanagar, RK Layout, Sundarnagar, and NGF Layout, police said.

Based on information provided by informants, raids were conducted at these locations on different dates, they said.

Police Statement on the Arrests

"During the operations, four women involved in prostitution were rescued. In connection with the case, a total of four individuals, among them two women who were allegedly forcing others into prostitution, were taken into custody," a statement issued by the office of Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.

Confession and Investigation

Upon interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that they contacted men seeking prostitution services over the phone and arranged for them to visit rented houses, where illegal activities were carried out for monetary gain, it said.

Cases have been registered against the accused at Subramanyapura, Jalahalli, and Jnanabharathi police stations, and further investigation is in progress, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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