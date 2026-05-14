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Two Women Arrested In Bengaluru Prostitution Racket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 10:52 IST

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Bengaluru police busted a prostitution racket, arresting two women who allegedly forced others into prostitution from rented houses in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two women arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly running a prostitution racket.
  • The Central Crime Branch's Women Protection Squad made the arrests after receiving a tip-off.
  • The prostitution racket operated from rented houses in Ajith Nagar and Vidhyaman Nagar.
  • Three women engaged in prostitution were rescued during the operation.

Two women were arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket from rented houses here in the city, police said on Thursday.

Bengaluru Police Action Against Illegal Activities

The arrests were made by the officers and staff of the Central Crime Branch's Women Protection Squad following a tip off about such illegal activities being carried out, they said.

 

According to the information, prostitution was being carried out by keeping women in rented houses at Ajith Nagar and Vidhyaman Nagar areas, police said.

Based on the information provided by the informants, officers and staff of the CCB Women Protection Squad conducted raids on the locations on various dates, they said.

Details of the Operation and Confession

According to police, during the operation, two women who had allegedly forced other women into prostitution were taken into custody, and three women engaged in prostitution were rescued.

"During interrogation, the two women taken into custody reportedly confessed that, with the intention of earning more money, they contacted men seeking prostitution services over the phone, invited them to the houses, and conducted prostitution activities," a statement issued by the office of Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

Cases have been registered against them at the Soladevanahalli Police Station and the Byadarahalli Police Station, and the investigation is in progress, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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