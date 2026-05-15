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Tragedy In Kerala: Pregnant Woman Dies In Car Fire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 23:01 IST

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A pregnant woman tragically died in a car fire in Kozhikode, Kerala, prompting a police investigation into the cause of the incident.

Key Points

  • A pregnant woman died in Kozhikode, Kerala, after the car she was travelling in caught fire.
  • The incident occurred in Cheruvannur near Perambra, with the fire reportedly starting at the rear of the vehicle.
  • The woman's husband, who was driving, managed to escape, but she was unable to be rescued from the burning car.
  • Fire and Rescue Services extinguished the blaze, and the woman's body was taken to a hospital.
  • Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the tragic car fire incident in Kerala.

A pregnant woman died after the car she was travelling in caught fire in this district, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sona, the wife of Lalu of Poovathumchal.

 

Investigation Launched Into Kerala Car Fire

Police officials at Meppayur police station said the incident occurred at around 9 pm at Cheruvannur near Perambra.

While Lalu, who was driving the car, managed to escape, Sona could not be rescued, they said.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The body has been shifted to a hospital in Perambra.

Police said Lalu has been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Eyewitnesses told police that the fire is believed to have started from the rear portion of the car, where Sona was seated.

Police have begun an investigation and said a case will be registered after recording statements from witnesses.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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