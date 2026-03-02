HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala Man Accused of Murdering Wife, Survives Suicide Attempt

Kerala Man Accused of Murdering Wife, Survives Suicide Attempt

Source: PTI
March 02, 2026 17:13 IST

In a tragic incident in Kerala, a man is accused of murdering his wife and then attempting suicide, highlighting the devastating consequences of domestic disputes.

Key Points

  • A man in Kerala is accused of strangling his wife to death amid suspicions of infidelity and marital discord.
  • Following the alleged murder, the husband attempted suicide by crashing his motorcycle into a KSRTC bus and is currently hospitalized.
  • The couple ran a restaurant and had two children, who discovered the wife's body and alerted relatives.
  • Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the incident, which occurred in Keezhillam near Rayamangalam.

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death before attempting suicide by ramming his motorcycle into a KSRTC bus at Keezhillam near Rayamangalam here, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Jibimol (37), a native of Kuttampuzha, who was living with her husband Laiju and their two children in a rented house at Keezhillam.

 

According to police, the couple were running a restaurant and their marital life had been strained, with Laiju suspecting his wife of having an extramarital relationship.

Following a quarrel, Laiju allegedly strangled Jibimol to death and left the house at noon on Sunday.

It was the couple's children who informed relatives, who later found Jibimol dead, an official said.

Police registered a case for murder and began an investigation.

In the evening, Laiju allegedly attempted to take his own life by ramming his motorcycle into a KSRTC bus, police said.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery, police said.

Kuruppampady police said that this was Jibimol's second marriage.

She had a daughter from her first marriage and a son from her second marriage who were staying with the couple.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination, police added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
