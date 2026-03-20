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Home  » News » Kerala Police Investigate Death Following Home Delivery

Kerala Police Investigate Death Following Home Delivery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 21:39 IST

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Police in Kerala are investigating the tragic death of a woman following a home birth, raising concerns about access to medical care and postnatal support.

Photograph: Dennis Funch/Pixabay.com

Photograph: Dennis Funch/Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • Kerala police are investigating the death of a woman after a home birth, allegedly due to lack of adequate medical care.
  • The deceased, Muhseena, reportedly did not receive proper postnatal medical care and was confined to her home.
  • Health officials were allegedly denied entry to the home to check on Muhseena's condition.
  • Muhseena died from sepsis and organ failure after being moved to a hospital in critical condition.
  • The investigation is focusing on the husband's alleged insistence on a home birth and denial of medical treatment.

Police have launched an investigation after a woman who delivered a baby at home in January died allegedly due to lack of adequate medical care in Chavakkad here, officials said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Muhseena (37), wife of Ibrahim, a native of Edakkazhiyur near Chavakkad.

 

Officials at Chavakkad police station said a case of unnatural death was registered based on a complaint lodged by one of Muhseena's relatives after she died at Thrissur Medical College Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the family has alleged that Muhseena was denied sufficient medical treatment and was made to deliver at home allegedly at the insistence of her husband, who works as a food delivery employee and is said to practise acupuncture.

Police said Muhseena had been pregnant eight times, of which only four children survived.

The baby born at home in January had also died, officials said.

Allegations of Neglect and Denied Access

Even after the delivery, Muhseena allegedly did not receive proper postnatal medical care and remained confined to the house, with others reportedly not allowed to meet her, a police official said.

Although health officials repeatedly attempted to visit her, Ibrahim allegedly refused to allow them entry.

Police said neighbours and relatives, after learning about her deteriorating condition, recently entered the house and shifted her to a private hospital. She was later moved to Thrissur Medical College on March 15.

According to the medical report, Muhseena died after developing sepsis, which led to organ failure, police said.

Officials said a detailed probe has been launched against Muhseena's husband and family.

Further action will be taken once the detailed post-mortem report confirming the exact cause of death is received, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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