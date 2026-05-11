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Home  » News » Kerala Woman Commits Suicide After Fiance Dies In Accident

Kerala Woman Commits Suicide After Fiance Dies In Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 15:25 IST

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A young woman in Kerala tragically took her own life, overwhelmed by grief following the death of her fiance in a recent road accident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old woman in Kasaragod, Kerala, allegedly died by suicide.
  • The woman's fiance recently died from injuries sustained in a road accident.
  • The deceased, Prafulla, was reportedly under severe emotional distress after her fiance's death.
  • Police recovered a suicide note where she expressed her wish to be cremated near her fiance's burial site.

A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Kasaragod district days after her fiance succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident, police said on Monday.

Woman's Suicide After Fiance's Tragic Death

The deceased was identified as Prafulla, a native of Kumbla in the district.

 

Police said her marriage had recently been fixed with Mani, a native of Tamil Nadu.

The groom had suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident about a month ago and died while undergoing treatment two weeks ago.

According to police, Prafulla had been under severe emotional distress following his death.

She was found hanging at her residence on Sunday evening.

Police reportedly recovered a suicide note in which she expressed a wish to be cremated near her fiance's burial site.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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