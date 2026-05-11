Kerala Woman Commits Suicide After Fiance Dies In Accident

A young woman in Kerala tragically took her own life, overwhelmed by grief following the death of her fiance in a recent road accident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 26-year-old woman in Kasaragod, Kerala, allegedly died by suicide.

The woman's fiance recently died from injuries sustained in a road accident.

The deceased, Prafulla, was reportedly under severe emotional distress after her fiance's death.

Police recovered a suicide note where she expressed her wish to be cremated near her fiance's burial site.

A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Kasaragod district days after her fiance succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident, police said on Monday.

Woman's Suicide After Fiance's Tragic Death

The deceased was identified as Prafulla, a native of Kumbla in the district.

Police said her marriage had recently been fixed with Mani, a native of Tamil Nadu.

The groom had suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident about a month ago and died while undergoing treatment two weeks ago.

According to police, Prafulla had been under severe emotional distress following his death.

She was found hanging at her residence on Sunday evening.

Police reportedly recovered a suicide note in which she expressed a wish to be cremated near her fiance's burial site.