Four Die in Kozhikode Car-Lorry Collision

A tragic car accident in Kozhikode, Kerala, resulted in the death of four people after their vehicle collided with a parked lorry, prompting a police investigation into the cause.

Key Points Four individuals lost their lives in Kozhikode after their car collided with a parked lorry.

One person sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel had to extricate the victims from the mangled car.

Police are investigating the cause of the fatal car accident using CCTV footage and other methods.

The Motor Vehicles Department will also conduct an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Four persons died after a car rammed into a parked lorry here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Dhinil of Ramanattukara and Ajeesh, Vimal and Shyamlal, all natives of Feroke.

Police said another person, identified as Dhijil of Pantheerankavu, who was travelling in the car, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

Officials of the Fire and Rescue Services, Meenchantha station, said they received a distress call at 3.25 am after a car carrying five persons hit a parked lorry at Modern Bazar in Ramanattukara.

Although local residents who initiated rescue efforts managed to pull out one person from the vehicle, the other four were extricated after fire force personnel reached the spot and cut open the mangled car.

All five were shifted to different hospitals, but four succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Investigation into the Car Accident

Police have examined nearby CCTV footage to ascertain the cause of the accident.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched, officials said.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will also conduct an inquiry into the cause of the accident, police added.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their relatives after the postmortem, police said.