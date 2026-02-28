HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Four Die in Kozhikode Car-Lorry Collision

Four Die in Kozhikode Car-Lorry Collision

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 28, 2026 08:56 IST

A tragic car accident in Kozhikode, Kerala, resulted in the death of four people after their vehicle collided with a parked lorry, prompting a police investigation into the cause.

Key Points

  • Four individuals lost their lives in Kozhikode after their car collided with a parked lorry.
  • One person sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital.
  • Fire and Rescue Services personnel had to extricate the victims from the mangled car.
  • Police are investigating the cause of the fatal car accident using CCTV footage and other methods.
  • The Motor Vehicles Department will also conduct an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Four persons died after a car rammed into a parked lorry here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Dhinil of Ramanattukara and Ajeesh, Vimal and Shyamlal, all natives of Feroke.

 

Police said another person, identified as Dhijil of Pantheerankavu, who was travelling in the car, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

Officials of the Fire and Rescue Services, Meenchantha station, said they received a distress call at 3.25 am after a car carrying five persons hit a parked lorry at Modern Bazar in Ramanattukara.

Although local residents who initiated rescue efforts managed to pull out one person from the vehicle, the other four were extricated after fire force personnel reached the spot and cut open the mangled car.

All five were shifted to different hospitals, but four succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Investigation into the Car Accident

Police have examined nearby CCTV footage to ascertain the cause of the accident.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched, officials said.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will also conduct an inquiry into the cause of the accident, police added.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their relatives after the postmortem, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
