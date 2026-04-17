Police Seize Opium Plants, Book Man In Kathua

Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized a significant quantity of illegally cultivated opium plants in Kathua, leading to the arrest of one individual and highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug cultivation in the region.

Photograph: ANI photo

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Police seized 21.68 kg of illegally cultivated opium plants in Kathua.

The police operation was conducted in the Pallan area of Billawar based on specific information.

Khushi Mohd, a resident of Pallan, has been booked in connection with the illegal opium cultivation.

The seized opium plants were destroyed on the spot in the presence of an executive magistrate.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized over 21.68 kg of illegally cultivated opium (poppy) plants and booked one person in connection with the case in Kathua district, officials said.

Police Operation Against Illegal Opium Cultivation

Acting on specific information about the illicit cultivation of poppy in the Pallan area of Billawar, a police team launched an operation under the supervision of senior officers on Thursday, they said.

During the action, police seized 21.68 kg of poppy cultivation and destroyed it on the spot in the presence of an executive magistrate, following due procedure, they said.

Accused Booked, Investigation Underway

The police booked Khushi Mohd, a resident of Pallan in Kathua's Billawar Tehsil.

A case under has been registered at police station Billawar and further investigation is underway.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, cultivating opium poppy without a license is a punishable offence in India. The investigation will likely focus on determining the extent of the cultivation operation and whether other individuals were involved in the illegal activity.