Jharkhand police seize ₹1.25 crore worth of poppy husk, arrest two

In a major drug bust, Jharkhand police arrested two individuals in Palamu and seized ₹1.25 crore worth of poppy husk, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two individuals were arrested in Palamu, Jharkhand, after being found in possession of poppy husk.

The seized poppy husk is estimated to be worth ₹1.25 crore on the market.

The arrests and seizure occurred near Jawar village under Naudiha police station jurisdiction.

Police seized 815 kg of poppy husk packed in 60 plastic sacks from a pickup van.

An FIR has been lodged under the NDPS Act, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the van driver.

Two persons were arrested after poppy husk worth Rs 1.25 crore was seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Palamu district, officials said on Saturday.

The consignment was intercepted following a tip-off in the forest area near the Jawar village under Naudiha police station on Friday, they said.

Details of the Seizure

"We have recovered 815 kg of poppy husk packed in 60 plastic sacks from a pickup van. The vehicle was being escorted by two persons riding on a motorcycle. The driver of the van somehow fled the scene, and raids are being conducted to nab him," said Chattarpur SDPO Awadh Kumar Yadav.

The market value of the seized contraband is estimated at approximately Rs 1.25 crore, he added.

The police also seized the motorcycle and two mobile phones from the arrested persons, and an FIR has been lodged against them under the NDPS Act at Naudiha police station.