J&K Police Nab Six Alleged Drug Peddlers in Udhampur and Samba

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested six alleged drug peddlers in Udhampur and Samba districts, seizing significant quantities of heroin and initiating investigations under the NDPS Act.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Six alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Udhampur and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Heroin was recovered from the possession of Mahandeep Singh, Suresh Kumar, and Vikram Kumar at different locations.

Ram Puri and Dhananjay Partap were arrested with over 7 grams of heroin each in Kud area.

Farman Ali was arrested in Samba district with 9.70 grams of heroin.

All arrested individuals have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Six alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Udhampur and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Mahandeep Singh, Suresh Kumar and Vikram Kumar were separately intercepted by police checking parties at Manwal Chowk in Majalta, Circular road near Devika and Gole Mela, leading to recovery of heroin from their possession, a police spokesperson said.

While 10.27 grams of heroin was recovered from Singh, 1.54 grams from Suresh Kumar and 5.74 grams from Vikram Kumar, the spokesperson said.

He said two more drug peddlers -- Ram Puri and Dhananjay Partap -- were arrested along with over 7 gram of heroin each from Ramnagar and Teli Bari in Kud area on Monday.

In Samba district, the spokesperson said police intercepted a motorcycle driven by Farman Ali near Bhargava college in the town on Monday and recovered 9.70 grams of heroin from him.

All the arrested accused were separately booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases and further investigations are on, he said.