Himachal Pradesh Police Nab Drug Trafficking Kingpin in Kathua

Himachal Pradesh police have successfully dismantled a major interstate drug trafficking operation with the arrest of a key kingpin in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, disrupting the flow of narcotics across state lines.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Interstate drug trafficking kingpin, Vijay Kumar alias VK, arrested in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrest follows the seizure of 6 kg of charas (cannabis) and the arrest of three individuals in Kangra district.

Investigation revealed VK was the intended recipient of the seized narcotics consignment.

The operation represents a significant blow to the interstate drug trafficking network operating across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The Himachal Pradesh police have arrested an interstate drug trafficking kingpin from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Vijay Kumar alias VK, is a resident of Kathua in Jammu & Kashmir.

According to Himachal Pradesh police, on October 11, 2025, three individuals were arrested with 6 kg of charas (cannabis) from the Kandwar barrier in Kangra district, following which an FIR was registered.

A police spokesperson said that during the investigation of the case, Shubhkaran of Jawali in Kangra was identified as the contraband supplier, and was subsequently arrested from Chandigarh on November 1, 2025.

"Further investigation revealed that the recovered consignment of narcotics was to be received by VK, who was nabbed by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Nurpur from his residence today," the spokesperson said.

With this operation, the state's police have dealt a major blow to an interstate drug trafficking network linked to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, the official added.