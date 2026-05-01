Saini Criticises Punjab's Instability, Pledges Haryana's Industrial Advancement

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini slams Punjab's governance, citing political instability and industrial stagnation, while showcasing Haryana's progressive industrial policies and investment-friendly environment.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini criticises the AAP-led Punjab government for political instability and hindering industrial growth.

Saini promotes Haryana as an investor-friendly state with simplified policies and a single-window system for industrial development.

Haryana is formulating a new industrial policy after consulting with industrialists, aiming to be the best in the country.

Haryana is introducing initiatives like the 'Land Feasibility Certificate' and 'Udyog-Shramik Maitri Parishad' to boost investor confidence and resolve labour disputes.

Saini assures industrialists that a BJP government in Punjab would prioritise development and address the challenges faced by industries.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that Punjab politics is currently passing through a phase in which a deep conflict is visible between power, stability and public interest.

He claimed that political instability is prevailing in AAP-ruled Punjab.

"Punjab today needs a double-engine government that not only makes promises but also has the ability to fulfil them. There is a need for leadership that is not afraid to take decisions, that places public welfare above everything else and that works in the national interest," Saini said.

He said all this is possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If a Bharatiya Janata Party government is formed in Punjab, work will be done to create a Viksit Punjab on the lines of the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat, he said.

Punjab, which is currently ruled by AAP, goes to the polls early next year.

The Haryana chief minister was addressing a programme organised in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab.

Haryana's New Industrial Policy

Later, addressing a meeting of industrialists in Mandi Gobindgarh, Saini said that in Haryana, a new industrial policy is being formulated after consultations with industrialists and based on their suggestions and "it will be the number one policy in the country".

He added that Haryana is the first state in the country to form an "Udyog-Shramik Maitri Parishad" to resolve disputes between industries and workers through mutual consent and harmony.

Calling Haryana the first choice of investors, he said that the state would soon introduce a 'Land Feasibility Certificate' system to make the investment process more transparent. Under this, investors will receive a digital certificate within 45 days, he said.

Incentives for New Industries

Saini said that to encourage the establishment of new industries and their quick operations, factories and sheds with plug-and-play facilities will be developed in major industrial areas.

A dedicated Small Traders and MSME Insurance Scheme will also be launched to provide affordable insurance coverage against fire, theft and natural disasters. An 'Advance Ruling Portal' will also be created to resolve investors' issues within 15 days.

He further informed that to make Haryana a hub for specialised industries, 10 acres of land will be provided for the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology in Panipat.

Boosting Exports and Infrastructure

The country's largest wholesale market complex and North India's biggest marble market cluster will be developed in Rai, Sonipat.

To make exporters globally competitive, export boosters will be provided, and export freight subsidy support will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and Export Facilitation Desks along with plug-and-play clusters will be established in every Haryana district, he said.

Saini told the industrialists of Punjab that the state has a clear choice before it.

"On one side is development, stability and decisive leadership while on the other side is instability, confusion and broken promises. Everyone must now decide which direction they want to move in," he said.

Saini assured the industrialists that the memorandum of demands submitted by them would be taken up with the central government for resolution.

He said that if the BJP forms the government after next year's assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make Punjab the number one state in terms of development as well.

The chief minister said that the history of Mandi Gobindgarh teaches us that the path to success is paved through struggle and determination.

This region has for centuries remained a centre of trade, culture and social harmony. Different communities here have together built a legacy where unity and brotherhood remain paramount, he said, according to an official statement.

Saini said this city is also famous across the country as the "steel town". The industries here strengthen the economy of the entire nation, he said.

Challenges Faced by Punjab Industries

"Unfortunately, the industry in Mandi Gobindgarh today is facing several serious crises. Expensive electricity and policy instability have weakened the backbone of industries here.

"Many small and medium industries are on the verge of closure, and thousands of workers are facing an employment crisis. This is not merely about statistics; it is about the suffering of families whose livelihoods are linked to these industries. When factories shut down, it is not just the machines that stop, but also the kitchen fires in homes that go cold," he said.

Saini said previous governments had pushed Punjab into economic decline but once the BJP government is formed, the state would once again become a vibrant and prosperous Punjab.

Taking a dig at the AAP government in Punjab, Saini said that while Haryana is providing several facilities for industries in the state, some governments are still trapped in politics.

"Instead of focusing on development, they indulge in politics of confrontation. Rather than promoting industries, they entangle them in a web of regulations. Such conditions are visible in Punjab every day, where industrialists, businessmen and even media institutions highlighting the issues of the industrial sector are being intimidated and threatened," he alleged.

He said that the manner in which the double-engine government has promoted industries in Haryana over the last eleven-and-a-half years is evident to all.

"Policies were simplified, the single window system was implemented and rapid work was done on electricity, water and infrastructure. As a result, Haryana has become the first choice of investors.

"However, if we look at Punjab, the situation appears quite different. Industrialists here are facing several challenges, such as power crisis, law and order issues, and policy instability," he said.