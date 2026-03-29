Saini Criticises AAP's Governance in Punjab, Highlights BJP's Development Agenda

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini sharply criticised the AAP government in Punjab for its alleged failures in tackling drug addiction, crime, and financial instability, while promoting the BJP as a viable alternative with a strong development agenda.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini accuses the AAP government in Punjab of failing to address drug addiction, crime, and financial crises.

Saini contrasts AAP's performance with the BJP's development-focused governance under Narendra Modi, emphasising 'sabka saath, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas'.

Saini promotes a 'double-engine government' in Punjab, promising development, employment, and a secure future under BJP leadership.

Saini highlights Haryana's transparent governance and job creation under BJP, contrasting it with Punjab's alleged failure to support women through promised schemes.

Saini urges voters to give the BJP a chance in the upcoming Punjab elections, promising to honour their trust and drive development.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said drug addiction, crime, lawlessness and financial crises remain rampant under the AAP rule in Punjab.

Speaking at a rally in Kurali, Punjab, Saini said both the Congress governments of the past and the current AAP government have failed to deliver on their promises.

"Today, we live in an era where an informed public observes, understands and makes decisions based on experience... The people of Punjab first gave the Congress party, and then the Aam Aadmi Party, a chance," he said.

"Both made grand promises, but today, every section of Punjab is asking - where have those promises gone, and where is the change that was promised?" he said.

The rally was also addressed by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and the party's state unit Working president Ashwani Sharma.

Donning a turban, Saini said the Aam Aadmi Party claims to be honest. "Yet under their rule, issues like drug addiction, crime, lawlessness, financial crises, and deteriorating law and order remain rampant," he said.

In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is guided by the principle of "sabka saath, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas" (everyone's support, everyone's trust, and everyone's effort).

Saini asked, "How long can politics be built on lies? When the winds of truth start blowing, this will change." He emphasised that Punjab needs a double-engine government -- one that not only makes promises but also has the capacity to fulfil them.

Leadership that is fearless in decision-making, prioritises public interests, and works for the nation is needed, he said. "Now, give the Bharatiya Janata Party a chance. I assure you that we will honour your trust and take Punjab to new heights of development."

Punjab goes to the polls early next year.

Saini said the elections will shape Punjab's future by offering the people the option of choosing the prosperity of every farm and business, employment opportunities, and the future of children.

Public support will strengthen the BJP and a strong double-engine BJP government will set Punjab on a path of renewed growth, he said.

Saini said the BJP has clear policies, unwavering intentions, and a commitment to development. Applying this model in Punjab will make the state prosperous, secure, and progressive once again, he said.

Haryana's Development Model

Saini said the work of the double-engine government in Haryana over the past 11 years tells a story of positive change in the lives of ordinary people.

Saini said his government has ensured transparent governance, making certain that the benefits of various schemes reach all citizens without discrimination. By eliminating the system of "kharchi parchi (bribe and favouritism)", nearly 2 lakh youth were given government jobs based on merit, he said. "Today, the youth of Haryana proudly acknowledge that they are reaping the rewards of their hard work."

He highlighted the launch of the Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana, aimed at providing economic and social security to women. Under this scheme, monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100 is provided to beneficiaries. To date, Rs 834 crore has been disbursed to the beneficiaries.

In contrast, the Punjab government has failed to release the promised funds to women, and even after more than four years, it remains indifferent to their needs, Saini claimed.