HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Haryana CM Saini Foresees BJP Rule in West Bengal

Haryana CM Saini Foresees BJP Rule in West Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 20:43 IST

x

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini boldly predicts a BJP government in West Bengal, fueled by public demand for development, improved governance, and a shift from the current administration.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini claims West Bengal residents desire development, industry, and improved governance under a BJP government led by Narendra Modi.
  • Saini criticises the current and previous West Bengal governments for industry and employment decline, highlighting issues like women's safety and farmer support.
  • Saini defends the revision of voter lists as essential for democracy, countering claims of voter roll manipulation.
  • Saini praises the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its service to the nation, dismissing criticism from opposition leaders.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said BJP will form a government in West Bengal under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as people of the state want development, industry, women's safety and good governance.

During the long period of the Left rule and now under the present government in West Bengal headed by Mamata Banerjee, "industry and employment have suffered", he claimed, adding that people want change.

 

"Due to issues such as atrocities against women, farmers not receiving the benefits of MSP, a sense of insecurity among the general public and a deteriorating law and order situation, people there are ready for change," he told reporters here on the sidelines of the Haryana Cabinet meeting, which was held under his chairmanship.

On Tuesday, Saini, who was on a visit to the poll-bound West Bengal, had said the people of the state want to form a government under the leadership of Modi. Therefore, there is a strong wave of BJP across Bengal, Saini had claimed.

Saini had also conducted a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate in Sreerampur and appealed to the people to vote in favour of the BJP.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme and Voter List Revision

Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Wednesday, Saini said, that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, lakhs of people across the country have benefited from medical treatment, "but due to non-implementation of the scheme by the governments of West Bengal and Punjab, many needy people there have been deprived of its benefits".

With Banerjee on Sunday urging people to cast their votes to take revenge for the deletion of people's names from the electoral rolls, Saini, while responding to a question over the matter, said revision of voter list is a regular and necessary exercise carried out by the Election Commission.

The purity of the electoral roll is essential for democracy, and it should be updated from time to time, he said.

Saini Defends RSS

Responding to another question that some opposition leaders target Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with their remarks, the chief minister termed it "unfortunate".

He said the RSS is a symbol of service to the nation.

Whenever the country has faced any crisis, its volunteers have been among the first to serve. The organisation has always worked quietly and with dedication for society.

Saini, meanwhile, said that under the leadership of the prime minister, the country is moving rapidly on the path of development, security and public welfare, and the Haryana government is also working in the same spirit for the welfare of the state.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Nayab Saini wins trust vote in Haryana assembly
Nayab Saini wins trust vote in Haryana assembly
Saini Criticises AAP's Governance in Punjab, Highlights BJP's Development Agenda
Saini Criticises AAP's Governance in Punjab, Highlights BJP's Development Agenda
What's BJP's Game Plan In Haryana?
What's BJP's Game Plan In Haryana?
Nayab Saini to replace Khattar as Haryana CM
Nayab Saini to replace Khattar as Haryana CM
Who is Nayab Singh Saini, the new CM of Haryana
Who is Nayab Singh Saini, the new CM of Haryana

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

Mithila Palkar Steals the Spotlight at 'Bhoot Bangla' Trailer Launch1:13

Mithila Palkar Steals the Spotlight at 'Bhoot Bangla'...

Historic Moment! India's First Test Seaplane Lands at Ganga Barrage in Rishikesh2:49

Historic Moment! India's First Test Seaplane Lands at...

Disaster in Ramban: Landslide Blocks Key Highway, Traffic Halted1:10

Disaster in Ramban: Landslide Blocks Key Highway, Traffic...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO