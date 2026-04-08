Haryana CM Saini Foresees BJP Rule in West Bengal

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini boldly predicts a BJP government in West Bengal, fueled by public demand for development, improved governance, and a shift from the current administration.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini claims West Bengal residents desire development, industry, and improved governance under a BJP government led by Narendra Modi.

Saini criticises the current and previous West Bengal governments for industry and employment decline, highlighting issues like women's safety and farmer support.

Saini defends the revision of voter lists as essential for democracy, countering claims of voter roll manipulation.

Saini praises the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its service to the nation, dismissing criticism from opposition leaders.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said BJP will form a government in West Bengal under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as people of the state want development, industry, women's safety and good governance.

During the long period of the Left rule and now under the present government in West Bengal headed by Mamata Banerjee, "industry and employment have suffered", he claimed, adding that people want change.

"Due to issues such as atrocities against women, farmers not receiving the benefits of MSP, a sense of insecurity among the general public and a deteriorating law and order situation, people there are ready for change," he told reporters here on the sidelines of the Haryana Cabinet meeting, which was held under his chairmanship.

On Tuesday, Saini, who was on a visit to the poll-bound West Bengal, had said the people of the state want to form a government under the leadership of Modi. Therefore, there is a strong wave of BJP across Bengal, Saini had claimed.

Saini had also conducted a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate in Sreerampur and appealed to the people to vote in favour of the BJP.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme and Voter List Revision

Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Wednesday, Saini said, that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, lakhs of people across the country have benefited from medical treatment, "but due to non-implementation of the scheme by the governments of West Bengal and Punjab, many needy people there have been deprived of its benefits".

With Banerjee on Sunday urging people to cast their votes to take revenge for the deletion of people's names from the electoral rolls, Saini, while responding to a question over the matter, said revision of voter list is a regular and necessary exercise carried out by the Election Commission.

The purity of the electoral roll is essential for democracy, and it should be updated from time to time, he said.

Saini Defends RSS

Responding to another question that some opposition leaders target Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with their remarks, the chief minister termed it "unfortunate".

He said the RSS is a symbol of service to the nation.

Whenever the country has faced any crisis, its volunteers have been among the first to serve. The organisation has always worked quietly and with dedication for society.

Saini, meanwhile, said that under the leadership of the prime minister, the country is moving rapidly on the path of development, security and public welfare, and the Haryana government is also working in the same spirit for the welfare of the state.