Saini Challenges Congress to Assess Performance in Their States

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has strongly criticised Congress leaders, urging them to focus on the governance and development in Congress-ruled states instead of targeting Haryana's progress and policies for farmers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini challenges Congress to assess governance in their own states instead of criticising Haryana.

Saini highlights Rs 540.98 crore worth of development projects inaugurated in Charkhi Dadri.

The Haryana government claims significant development work in the region compared to the previous Congress rule.

Haryana government says it is committed to procuring all crops at MSP, criticising the opposition's claims.

Former CM Hooda accuses the Haryana government of imposing arbitrary conditions on crop purchases.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that Congress leaders should visit the party-governed states like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana to assess whether their governments fulfilled electoral promises, instead of visiting 'anaj mandis' in the state to "mislead" farmers.

Addressing the Viksit Dadri rally, Saini said that while the opposition only indulges in levelling allegations, the Haryana government has a clear "report card" of development and fulfilment of its promises. He added that the government remains fully committed to fulfilling all promises made to the people under the double-engine governance model.

During the event, Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 43 development projects worth Rs 540.98 crore at the 'Viksit Dadri' rally held at the vegetable market. These projects aim to strengthen infrastructure, improve the drinking water supply, expand the road network, and enhance public amenities in the district.

Describing Charkhi Dadri as a land of pride and bravery, the CM said the region has a glorious history of contribution in the 1857 freedom struggle, the national freedom movement, and the wars with China and Pakistan.

Development Initiatives in Charkhi Dadri

Over the last 11 years, 271 announcements have been made for the constituency, of which 201 have been completed and 58 are under implementation, he said.

Saini added that development work worth Rs 1,364.60 crore has been carried out in the region under the present government, compared to Rs 303.30 crore during the 10-year Congress rule.

The government is working with a focus on balanced regional development and aims to strengthen public trust through performance-based governance, said Saini.

Highlighting recent budget provisions, the CM said special initiatives have been included for Charkhi Dadri and other districts. These include provisions for farmers' access to mandi space for organic and natural produce, and construction of additional 100-bed blocks in district hospitals.

Controversy Over Crop Procurement

Saini said that Haryana is the first state in the country to procure all crops at MSP and criticised the opposition for attempting to "mislead" farmers by visiting mandis. He advised Congress leaders to evaluate governance in Congress-ruled states instead of making politically motivated visits to mandis in Haryana.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the government of imposing "arbitrary" conditions on purchase of crops.

Leader of the Opposition Hooda alleged that the BJP government in Haryana continues to impose fresh conditions on farmers "with the intent of ensuring that the government does not have to procure crops."