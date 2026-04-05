Saini Assures Farmers of Crop Purchase, Blames Opposition for Misinformation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini defends the state's crop procurement policies, assuring farmers of full support and criticising the opposition for spreading misinformation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini assures farmers that all their produce will be purchased, addressing concerns about crop procurement.

Saini accuses the opposition of spreading misinformation and exploiting global crises for political gain.

The Haryana government has invested significantly in development projects, including infrastructure and job creation, across the state.

New initiatives in the 2026-27 budget focus on urban development, women's safety with new police stations, and improved healthcare and sports facilities.

Saini highlights the historical significance of Meham and the government's commitment to equitable development across all constituencies.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday accused the opposition of having no real issues and misleading farmers over crop procurement.

Saini assured the farmers that every grain of their produce will be purchased, and said the opposition is spreading misinformation about gate passes.

The government has made arrangements to ensure that no farmer faces any difficulties in the grain markets. Duties for crop procurement have been clearly assigned, he said, addressing a public meeting in Meham in Rohtak district.

The opposition Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had recently highlighted various issues related to wheat procurement and lashed out at the Nayab Singh Saini government for imposing several conditions on wheat purchase.

Saini alleged that the Congress spent the last 10 years only lying to garner votes. The interests of farmers are central to our policies, he added.

He further targeted the opposition, accusing them of exploiting global crises for cheap political gains.

"They are creating confusion through false statements. However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the central government follows a 'Nation First' approach, standing with Indians during every crisis," he said.

"I thank the prime minister for reducing excise duty on petroleum products, providing relief to the public," he added.

The chief minister assured that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or gas in Haryana, with adequate stock available across 4,032 petrol pumps and gas agencies. Strict action has been initiated against black marketing, including FIR registrations against those found guilty, he said.

During the event, Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 202 crore in Meham.

He also announced a grant of Rs 10 crore for constituency development.

Highlighting Meham's historical significance, he said, the land holds a special place on Haryana's cultural and historical map. It has always been a hub of democratic values, politics, tradition, and social consciousness, he added.

Under the BJP rule, Saini emphasised that equitable development is being undertaken.

Development is pursued without considering whether a constituency is represented by a ruling party MLA or an opposition legislator, he said.

The state government works keeping every section of society in mind, the chief minister said, while adding under the guidance of the prime minister, the "double-engine government" follows the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas".

Development Initiatives and Job Creation

He said in the past 11 years, the government has invested Rs 1,328 crore in development projects in Meham, compared to Rs 584 crore during the 10-years of the Congress government, a substantial portion of which was lost to corruption.

Saini said that 36,000 youth were given government jobs based on merit, contributing to a total of 1.80 lakh jobs given across the state in the past eleven years.

In Rohtak district alone, more than 10,000 youth have secured government employment, he said.

Future Plans: 2026-27 Budget Highlights

The chief minister outlined major initiatives in the 2026-27 budget, including urban development and women's safety measures, such as seven new women police stations in Meham, Loharu, Barwala, Narwana, Samalkha, Radaur, and Pehowa.

New dialysis centres in 18 locations and 21 sports stadiums across multiple districts are planned. These include Rohtak, Jind, Kaithal, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Fatehabad, and Palwal, he said.