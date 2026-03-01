Man wanted in attempted murder case arrested after encounter in UP

A suspect wanted for attempted murder and assault on police was apprehended in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a dramatic exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

Key Points Adarsh Singh, wanted for attempted murder and attacking a police team, was arrested in Baldirai, Sultanpur after a shootout.

Singh, who had a Rs 50,000 reward on his head, allegedly opened fire on police before being injured in retaliatory firing.

Police recovered an illegal firearm and cartridges from Singh's possession.

The arrest stems from a 2025 incident where Singh and associates allegedly attacked a police team attempting to arrest him for attempted murder.

A man wanted in an attempted murder case and attack on a police team was arrested on Sunday after an exchange of fire in the Baldirai area here, officials said.

The accused, Adarsh Singh alias Pradeep, a resident of Dobhiara village under Haliyapur police station area, also had a reward of Rs 50,000 for arrest.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused, carrying an illegal firearm, was heading towards Para Bazar, a police team laid a trap. On being surrounded, he allegedly opened fire at the police with the intent to kill and in retaliatory firing, he was injured in the leg.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh said an illegal .315 bore country-made pistol, one spent cartridge and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession.

Background of the Case

Police said that on November 20, 2025, a team from Ayodhya had raided the accused's residence to arrest him in connection with an attempted murder case, during which he and his associates allegedly attacked the police team, snatched their service weapon and mobile phones.

A case was subsequently registered at Haliyapur police station.

The injured accused was taken to the primary health centre in Baldirai. Further legal proceedings are underway.