HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man wanted in attempted murder case arrested after encounter in UP

Man wanted in attempted murder case arrested after encounter in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2026 12:11 IST

x

A suspect wanted for attempted murder and assault on police was apprehended in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a dramatic exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

Key Points

  • Adarsh Singh, wanted for attempted murder and attacking a police team, was arrested in Baldirai, Sultanpur after a shootout.
  • Singh, who had a Rs 50,000 reward on his head, allegedly opened fire on police before being injured in retaliatory firing.
  • Police recovered an illegal firearm and cartridges from Singh's possession.
  • The arrest stems from a 2025 incident where Singh and associates allegedly attacked a police team attempting to arrest him for attempted murder.

A man wanted in an attempted murder case and attack on a police team was arrested on Sunday after an exchange of fire in the Baldirai area here, officials said.

The accused, Adarsh Singh alias Pradeep, a resident of Dobhiara village under Haliyapur police station area, also had a reward of Rs 50,000 for arrest.

 

Acting on a tip-off that the accused, carrying an illegal firearm, was heading towards Para Bazar, a police team laid a trap. On being surrounded, he allegedly opened fire at the police with the intent to kill and in retaliatory firing, he was injured in the leg.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh said an illegal .315 bore country-made pistol, one spent cartridge and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession.

Background of the Case

Police said that on November 20, 2025, a team from Ayodhya had raided the accused's residence to arrest him in connection with an attempted murder case, during which he and his associates allegedly attacked the police team, snatched their service weapon and mobile phones.

A case was subsequently registered at Haliyapur police station.

The injured accused was taken to the primary health centre in Baldirai. Further legal proceedings are underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimecrime&Terror

RELATED STORIES

Cow Slaughter Accused Injured in Saharanpur Police Encounter
Cow Slaughter Accused Injured in Saharanpur Police Encounter
Criminal Arrested After Exchange of Fire in Patna
Criminal Arrested After Exchange of Fire in Patna
Gurugram Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Encounter
Gurugram Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Encounter
UP 112 constable arrested in sexual exploitation case in Sultanpur
UP 112 constable arrested in sexual exploitation case in Sultanpur
Five Arrested in Pratapgarh Murder Case
Five Arrested in Pratapgarh Murder Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu Dhabi After US-Israel Attack on Iran2:52

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu...

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai1:03

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran0:15

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO