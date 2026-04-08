Cattle Smuggler Nabbed After Shootout with Police in Uttar Pradesh

An alleged cattle smuggler was apprehended in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a dramatic police encounter involving gunfire, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat cattle smuggling and related criminal activities in the region.

Key Points An alleged cattle smuggler was arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, following a police encounter.

The accused, identified as Usman alias Mani, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the shootout.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, live cartridges, slaughter tools, and a live bovine from the suspect.

The arrested individual has approximately one-and-a-half dozen prior cases registered against him, including violations of the Arms Act and NDPS Act.

Authorities are actively searching for the absconding accomplice involved in the alleged cattle smuggling operation.

An alleged cattle smuggler was arrested following a police encounter, which left him injured, in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

The police said a .315 bore country-made pistol, two live cartridges, two spent shells, tools used for cattle slaughter and a live bovine were allegedly recovered from his possession.

Circle Officer Munish Chandra told PTI that intensified patrolling and checking drives are being carried out across the district to curb criminal activities.

A police team was patrolling the Budhakhedaâ Sanganor road when it received information about some persons allegedly planning cattle slaughter near the Ghataheda village.

On reaching the spot, the police saw two persons with a bovine near a mango tree in an orchard. When the police challenged them, the accused allegedly opened fire with the intent to kill, he said.

In retaliatory firing in self-defence, one of the accused sustained a bullet injury in his right leg and was apprehended, while the other managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The arrested accused was identified as Usman alias Mani, a resident of Kamela Colony under the Qutub Sher police station and currently living in Budhakheda under the Chilkana police station area.

The injured accused has been admitted to the district hospital and further legal proceedings are underway. Efforts are on to nab the absconding accomplice, with combing operations in progress, the police said.

According to the police, the accused has around one-and-a-half dozen cases registered against him, including those under the Arms Act, the NDPS Act, and for cattle smuggling and theft.