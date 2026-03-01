Cow Slaughter Accused Injured in Saharanpur Police Encounter

A criminal wanted for cow slaughter was injured and apprehended after a dramatic police encounter in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points A wanted criminal, Ragib, involved in a cow slaughter case, was injured and arrested after a police encounter in Saharanpur's Nagal area.

During a routine patrol, Ragib attempted to flee and opened fire on police officers, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, live cartridge, and an unnumbered motorcycle from Ragib's possession.

Ragib is currently receiving treatment at the district hospital, and a search operation is underway to apprehend his two escaped accomplices.

Ragib has multiple cases registered against him, including charges related to cow slaughter and violations of the Arms Act.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajkumar Chauhan said during patrolling and vehicle checking on the Sheetlakhheda-Nainsob road on Saturday night, Nagal police signalled a motorcycle without a number plate to stop.

The motorcyclist tried to flee and opened fire at the police team. Police fired in self-defence and one of the accused sustained a bullet injury in the leg and was arrested. Two of his associates managed to escape under the cover of darkness, the SHO said.

Arrest and Investigation

The arrested accused was identified as Ragib, a resident of Pandoali village under the Nagal police station area. A country-made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession. The motorcycle without the number plate was also seized, Chauhan said.

The injured is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. An operation has been launched to nab the suspects who fled, he said.

Chauhan said about half a dozen cases, including those of cow slaughter and under the Arms Act, are registered against Ragib at Nagal police station.