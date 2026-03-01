HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Cow Slaughter Accused Injured in Saharanpur Police Encounter

Cow Slaughter Accused Injured in Saharanpur Police Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 01, 2026 11:28 IST

A criminal wanted for cow slaughter was injured and apprehended after a dramatic police encounter in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • A wanted criminal, Ragib, involved in a cow slaughter case, was injured and arrested after a police encounter in Saharanpur's Nagal area.
  • During a routine patrol, Ragib attempted to flee and opened fire on police officers, leading to an exchange of gunfire.
  • Police recovered a country-made pistol, live cartridge, and an unnumbered motorcycle from Ragib's possession.
  • Ragib is currently receiving treatment at the district hospital, and a search operation is underway to apprehend his two escaped accomplices.
  • Ragib has multiple cases registered against him, including charges related to cow slaughter and violations of the Arms Act.

A criminal wanted in a cow slaughter case was injured in an encounter with police in the Nagal area here, officials said on Sunday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajkumar Chauhan said during patrolling and vehicle checking on the Sheetlakhheda-Nainsob road on Saturday night, Nagal police signalled a motorcycle without a number plate to stop.

 

The motorcyclist tried to flee and opened fire at the police team. Police fired in self-defence and one of the accused sustained a bullet injury in the leg and was arrested. Two of his associates managed to escape under the cover of darkness, the SHO said.

Arrest and Investigation

The arrested accused was identified as Ragib, a resident of Pandoali village under the Nagal police station area. A country-made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession. The motorcycle without the number plate was also seized, Chauhan said.

The injured is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. An operation has been launched to nab the suspects who fled, he said.

Chauhan said about half a dozen cases, including those of cow slaughter and under the Arms Act, are registered against Ragib at Nagal police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crime&Terror

RELATED STORIES

Criminal Arrested After Exchange of Fire in Patna
Criminal Arrested After Exchange of Fire in Patna
Gurugram Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Encounter
Gurugram Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Encounter
UP Criminal Carrying Reward Killed in Police Encounter in Agra
UP Criminal Carrying Reward Killed in Police Encounter in Agra
Five Arrested in Pratapgarh Murder Case
Five Arrested in Pratapgarh Murder Case
Men Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in UP Murder Case
Men Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in UP Murder Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid US-Israel and Iran conflict0:43

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid...

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style0:34

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO