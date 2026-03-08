Cleric Attacked in UP: Police Launch Manhunt for Suspects

A cleric was brutally assaulted in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about religious tensions in the region.

Key Points A 28-year-old cleric, Mufti Abdul Wahab, was allegedly assaulted in Muzaffarnagar while on his way to a mosque.

Police have registered a case against five individuals in connection with the assault and have arrested one suspect.

The victim's family alleges that the attackers stopped Wahab, made offensive remarks, and assaulted him with sticks and a bat.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has condemned the attack and demanded strict action against the accused, calling it a provocative act.

Security has been increased in the area following the assault.

A 28-year-old cleric was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in the Sarwat locality under the Civil Lines Police Station area here on Sunday, police said.

Mufti Abdul Wahab was on his way to a mosque to pray when he came under an attack, they said.

Circle Officer Siddharth Mishra said a case has been registered against Lavi, Basant, Harish, Aditya, and Rishabh in connection with the murder.

The police have arrested Lavi while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused, the officer said.

Details of the Assault

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's family, Wahab on his way to the mosque on his motorcycle when a group of men allegedly stopped him, made objectionable remarks and asked his name before assaulting him with sticks and a bat.

The cleric was first taken to the district hospital and was referred to a higher medical centre due to his critical condition, the police said.

Reaction and Aftermath

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused. The outfit's media in-charge, Maulana Sabir, said the attack was a provocative act and called for stringent action.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the area.